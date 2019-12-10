Ten years from now you might walk into a doctor’s office for a checkup and be asked, “What’s your ACE score?” By then you might know the answer. If a nurse asked you for that score today, you’d likely have zero idea of what she was talking about.
Yet pediatricians and professionals in the helping professions — psychiatrists, psychologists and social workers — are gradually coming into awareness of a phenomenon in medicine that broke into cutting-edge medical consciousness only in the late 1990s.
The condition goes by the blanket label of “toxic stress.” A diagnosis of this condition is made by a trained practitioner interviewing a patient and toting up that person’s Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). It has taken over 20 years for this awareness to break through in many parts of the country, including West Virginia.
In a nutshell, toxic stress is the result of accumulated ACEs, especially those that were not diagnosed and treated. Such experiences have a wide range, including incidents of bullying, verbal, physical or sexual abuse in the home, early death of a parent or sibling, undernourishment or exposure to vermin such as rats or dog bite or snake bite.
Many other disturbing childhood experiences also qualify as ACEs.
Strangely, the whole idea of ACEs and resultant toxic stress came about because of a visit by an overweight adult woman to an obesity clinic in San Diego, Calif. In 1985. Dr. Vincent Felitti was interviewing the woman, Donna X, who had lost 100 pounds two years before but then put it all back on. He asked her:
“How much did you weigh when you first became sexually active?”
“Forty pounds,” she replied. Dr. Felitti could hardly believe it, so he asked the same question again. And got the same answer. Except this time she added that she had been only 4 years old when she was raped by her father.
Long story short, Felitti was launched into a tsunami of research into the effects of childhood trauma upon people as they grew into adulthood. He ended up pioneering the still young, but burgeoning, field of toxic stress study. He and others have shown how adult health crises such as strokes, heart attacks and various forms of cancer seemingly, at times, develop from the stresses that stay in the body from ACEs.
Not to say that all adult health challenges stem from ACEs; just that some can, and do.
A young Stanford-minted pediatrician, Nadine Burke Harris, picked up on Felitti’s work and developed her Bayview Child Center clinic in San Francisco with keen attention to ACEs in her patients. She then authored one of the earliest, and still very notable, accounts of ACEs and resultant toxic stress.
Titled “The Deepest Well: Healing the Long-Term Effects of Childhood Adversity,” Burke Harris’ book is part memoir, part medical case studies and is very accessible to the average reader.
Marshall pediatrician and ADHD specialist Dr. James Lewis offhandedly mentioned to me some of the research on toxic stress as we were working together on a book about ADHD and co-existing conditions.
“That’s incredible stuff!” I said, “We’ve got to get this into the book.” And so we did: It’s Chapter 11, “Recognize Adverse Childhood Experiences and Toxic Stress Reactions,” in a 329-page volume published recently by High Tide Press of New Lenox, Ill. Dr. Lewis’ book is titled “Making Sense of ADHD: And Overcoming the Challenges of Coexisting Conditions.” Available on Amazon. Or see www.hightidepress.com.