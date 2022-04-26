I woke up Easter Sunday morning on our living room couch, smiling.
No, not the result of a marital tiff and being exiled to “sleep on the couch,” as the cartoon stereotype goes. Rather, our sturdy but very comfortable couch had proven true once again to its vital role in our house as a refuge for the sleep-deprived.
That on a given occasion could be either Paula or myself (though it’s usually me).
All over America it’s not hard to find sleep-challenged sufferers. Our number is vast and, given the pandemic and sundry other mental-health challenges, probably growing.
Here, therefore, in a short piece, I’d like to share the annoyances that often keep me awake and also the remedies that have worked best in my quest for a satisfying seven hours in slumberland.
In no particular order I may find myself plagued by one or more of the following: feeling too cold, despite warm PJs and layers of blankets; having itches that are hard to quell by scratching; battling excessive congestion; feeling pain from either my neuropathy or my arthritis; worrying about personal or family problems (my editing or my business finances) or else about searing issues in the news, such as the war in Ukraine.
When multiples of these five occur simultaneously, look out! Sleep is then something that’s hard to coax.
In such instances I get myself up to decamp to the sleep-inducing couch. But I also rely upon a battery of calming supports.
One great one is a peppermint-flavored lozenge called Gaba Calm (Paula’s discovery). It’s available over the counter and contains GABA, Glycine, N-Acetyl, L-Tyrosine and Taurine. The label says it can be taken up to three times daily, but just one dose usually works for me.
For feelings of coldness I often have recourse to donning a bathrobe and sometimes even a sweater on top of that. Specifically for the neuropathy (a source also of the coldness), I like an antioxidant called “Nerve Renew” with B1 and B12.
Two other sleep supports I use are an apple (organic is best) and whole milk warmed up in a pan (not in a microwave).
For the itching I like and highly recommend Cortizone 10. It has rarely failed to tame even the worst itch.
For congestion I am a big fan of inhaling VapoRub (or similar) into both nostrils, then applying a breathing strip (see your pharmacy) midway up my nose. Careful: First wash your nose well with soap and warm water and dry it thoroughly or the breathing strip may not hold through the night.
Breathing peacefully despite being congested is an absolute must for getting to sleep. Otherwise the congestion alone is perfectly capable of robbing you of the sleep you need.
Regarding disturbing social and political issues, it does help to not watch the late-night cable TV news roundups and go to bed with terrible images ricocheting around in your brain.
Prayer for what troubles you is a not-to-be-forgotten technique. Whatever you are worried about, lift it up to God in prayer. “Cast your cares upon the Lord, who will give you support” (Psalm 55:23).
Back to that incredible couch of ours. That couch itself has a mysterious ability within its cushions to lull me into the kind of sleep that our queen-size mattress and springs at times fail to provide. Surely another gift from God!