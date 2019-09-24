With 55% of American voters claiming in a recent poll that they will definitely not vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, the White House appears to be Democrats’ to lose. Otherwise put, Trump cannot win — but Democrats can beat themselves.
To keep their clear lead in the polls, Democrats need, and critically so, to close ranks, move toward unity and organize their platform and their key messages to voters.
Not a sure bet. What springs to mind is Will Rogers’ classic aphorism, “I am a member of no organized party. I am a Democrat.”
What I’m seeing out there in political television-land is continuing chaos in the Trump White House, beginning to be matched by increasing turbulence — let’s not call it chaos yet — in Democratic ranks.
The Trump reality show is marching through “Season Three.” We watch as the president seesaws back and forth on his China trade war, keeps shifting his stance toward an Iran no longer shackled by a nuclear restraining order, and rambles through sometimes incoherent campaign rallies.
Observers, including numerous medical professionals, see a septuagenarian who mindlessly repeats himself at rallies and swings 180 degrees on his policy positions, occasionally within the selfsame speech.
The president recently praised a blogger who said he saw in Trump God’s “Chosen One” and even “the second coming of God.” Are we to conclude that Donald Trump has moved from seeing himself as “a stable genius” to “the Chosen One” or even to a version of God himself?
Especially so given that Trump has increasingly taken to throwing in the G-Damn word amid fits of anger. Not exactly God-like behavior.
Meanwhile, back on the Democratic front, we see an open tug of war between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, R-N.Y., over the question of impeachment proceedings against Trump.
Though more than one half of House Democrats now back what Nadler has been calling “an impeachment inquiry,” Pelosi apparently fears that impeachment may backfire on her party. Looking over at the Republican-controlled Senate, she finds no chance of a vote there to convict Trump of any of the several articles of impeachment Nadler & Co. are contemplating.
Those articles may well include:
- iving aid and comfort to Russia in that hostile nation’s now proven efforts to meddle in the 2016 elections via social media, bogus press releases to U.S. media, and other propaganda attempts.
- Paying hush money to two women out of campaign funds to keep Trump’s affairs with the women hush-hush as voters went to the polls, again in 2016.
- Clearcut violations of the emoluments clause in the U.S. Constitution that prohibits office holders, including the president, from profiting financially in their commercial enterprises by virtue of the office they hold.
- Obstruction of justice in using the powers of the presidency to curtail investigations into alleged Trump improprieties.
Impeachment backers — and I count myself in that number — argue that subpoenaing witnesses to “get the evidence on the table and in front of the American public” is all-important. I’m willing to factor in a politically motivated exoneration of Trump by the Republican Senate. I don’t see that as “a win” for the president.
Democrats have also been stumbling on the debate stage, sniping needlessly at one another, and taking the focus off citing Trump’s erratic behavior and untenable shilly-shallying. Rep. Julian Castro’s unnecessary verbal attack against former Vice President Joe Biden is an example. Also former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s shouted claim that “Hell yes, I’m going to take your AR-15s away.”
Both of these were exercises in foot shooting.