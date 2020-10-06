Last Thursday night during my usual evening update via cable TV news, I suddenly saw the bulletin that President Donald Trump’s top aide, Hope Hicks, had tested positive for coronavirus. The anchors added that “the president has been tested and is awaiting results.”
“I may get up in the middle of the night and go downstairs to catch news,” I told Paula at our post-11 p.m. bedtime. I’m always up at least one time each night, so it wasn’t a matter of setting an alarm.
Bingo! My body woke me with our clock-radio dial showing 4:40 a.m. I grabbed a pillow and blanket and headed downstairs to our family room TV. “President Trump and the First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19.” said the banner headline on CNN. The word “inevitability” came to mind almost immediately.
Not only television pundits but even friends of mine had been saying, “It’s only a matter of time.” A political candidate risking exposure to the virus daily, eschewing social distancing and mask wearing, and mingling with aides and visitors, was playing with fire.
“If you play with fire long enough,” my mother used to tell my pre-teen self, “you’re going to get burned.” She proved herself right. I was indeed a kid who liked to play with matches. And one night, up late with everyone else in bed, I came close to burning down our wood-frame house on Chicago’s northwest side.
Flames set by yours truly leapt out of our living room fireplace, but fortunately were caught and tamped down by my parents before much more than the mantle and adjacent woodwork could be burned.
Our president has been like a small child, going maskless in the face of real danger. And putting others at risk into the bargain. He, Hicks and other aides had been huddled together inside the White House Marine One chopper and meeting maskless in the Oval Office. It could only go on for so long.
COVID-19 was not something his “invincible hero” persona could taunt or tame. One public health expert compared the virus to “a forest fire looking for more human wood to burn.” Precisely.
The normal precautions millions of Americans follow every day — wearing a mask in public spaces, observing social distance from others, frequently washing hands with soap and warm water — were not normal protocol for the Trump White House.
The price for Trump is that he and top aides have been sidelined as the Nov. 3 election looms three weeks away. Democratic contender Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, meanwhile, remain free to travel and campaign.
Like Hicks, Trump proved “symptomatic” — super tired and hoarse. He was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center and some staff went into quarantine. Meanwhile, an anxious public watches and waits.