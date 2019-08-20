A still weakly told story leading up to 2020 elections seems to be the flight of 2016 Trump voters from the president's base and thus the increasing likelihood of more challengers lining up to run in a Republican primary.
"I just cannot vote for Trump again," an Iowa fair-goer and mother of a teenage daughter told CNN at the Iowa State Fair earlier this month. The whole family had been Ted Cruz fans who couldn't bring themselves to cast a ballot for Hillary Clinton and so opted for Trump last time around.
The daughter, who will be eligible to vote for the first time next year, described herself as "a conservative like my mom and dad" but said she, too, could not abide Trump. "Not presidential," she said, "and he seems to know so little about foreign affairs."
The father demurred. "I haven't made up my mind yet," he said, but indicated he'd have trouble voting Democrat, the way his wife and daughter now were planning to do.
Those were two, possibly three, Iowa voters a normal Republican candidate could count upon as "solid gold." But they're now "off the reservation," as they say in the Southwest, and probably will not be corralled back in.
All three family members - who wince at Trump's lies and ostensibly racist remarks - would clearly consider a solid Republican who could show gravitas and a track record of reasonable conservative behavior.
Thus far only former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld has thrown his hat in the ring for the Republican nomination. However, former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford is said to be testing the waters. Two more potential candidates could be former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.
The Iowa CNN interview, I believe, could be matched over and over around the country with other 2016 Trump voters - especially self-identified independents and those who considered themselves "traditional Republicans."
Both the mother and daughter who spoke with CNN were leaning toward Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as their choice in the Democratic field. They liked her background as a prosecutor and former attorney general of California. Both indicated they'd have trouble backing either Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, or Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. "Too far left," the daughter said.
Neither mentioned the current Democratic front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden, who had represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate.
My own soundings dovetail with what CNN was finding at the Iowa State Fair. My son, Bruce, in Charlotte, N.C., now regrets his vote for Trump and echoes the lament "not presidential." "I probably should have voted for Hillary," he said lately.
Two female friends of my wife, who both helped Trump win 74% of the West Virginia vote in 2016, can no longer abide the real estate magnate and casino builder. One says she becomes nauseated when Trump's face is on TV.
A male veteran federal official of my acquaintance in the Ashland area told me recently, "My friends and I have soured on Trump."
By the same token I have yet to run into anyone at all who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and now says, "Dang! I knew I should have pulled the lever for Trump." Nor have I ever seen a TV news interview with any such character.
That type may simply not exist.
Trump's proclivity to make policy by tweets, flip 180 degrees on major positions, often within the same week, and his penchant for rambling, demonizing campaign rallies all work against him in the minds of many voters.
John Patrick Grace is a book editor and publisher in Huntington.