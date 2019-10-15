Who are the Kurds? And what the heck have they ever done to bolster U.S. interests in the Middle East?
The answers to these two searing questions will help explain the uproar in Republican Party ranks over President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria and break a decades-long alliance with Kurdish fighters.
Among those who have been outspoken against Trump’s decision have been evangelical Christian leaders, Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and a range of European leaders.
Trump’s precipitous decision has led to the bombing of Kurdish villages by the Turkish military, under the orders of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and a streaming exodus of Kurds from their homes. A potential bloodbath is in the making.
Erdogan and his allies have long considered the Kurds “terrorists,” as the Kurds continue to militate for their own Kurdish homeland, which, if it were established, would necessarily take territory away from both Turkey and Syria.
The Kurds are an ethnic group related to the ancient Medes, rather than to Arab strains. They are majority Islamic but with a strong minority of Christians. Unlike other predominantly Islamic groups, the Kurds have been known for religious tolerance, including often sympathetic relations with Jews.
The post-World War I treaty of Sevres provided for a Kurdish homeland, but Turkey has constantly suppressed every attempt by the Kurds to achieve it.
The Turkish president’s assault on the Kurds in the wake of withdrawal of U.S. troops from the region — which had lent support to the Kurds and had been keeping a volatile situation from exploding into war — matches a long history of Turkish-Kurdish enmity and suspicion.
Kurdish fighters were closely partnered with U.S. troops in the Iraq War and were key to the elimination of the caliphate established for a short time in the years 2014 to 2016 by the terrorist group known as ISIS. Sixteen thousand Kurds died in that fight.
U.S. commanders who relied on the Kurds for translation and many other support services have been sending anguished texts and emails to the Pentagon over the abandonment of an American commitment to protect Kurdish settlements and troops.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in other matters a leading Trump ally, has blasted the president over the troop withdrawal, saying it “ensures the re-emergence of ISIS.”
Kurdish troops had been tasked with guarding some 12,000 captured ISIS fighters in northern Syria. Trump’s call for U.S. troops to step down has already led to the release of many of those terrorists.
“Let them go back home to Europe,” Trump said, as if that would be a positive step. Even so, only 2,000 of the 12,000 ISIS terrorists under Kurdish guard have European origins. The rest are natives of Syria, Turkey, Iraq or Iran.
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, another GOP figure who has long had Trump’s back in his disputes with Democrats, spoke of the U.S. troop withdrawal from Syria as having “sickening consequences.”
Note: This column was written before reports said the Kurdish forces were seeking help from Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and his Russian allies to replace the withdrawing U.S. troops and to counter attacks on their communities by the Turkish military.