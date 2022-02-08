Rising each morning a bit after 7 a.m., I pour my “jump-start” black coffee into an earth-tones mug with an inscription from Proverbs in green, a blend of script and an old-time sans-serif font.
The front side says, “Trust in the Lord, with all thine heart, and lean not unto thine own understanding.” The back side says, “In all thy ways acknowledge Him and he shall direct thy paths” (Proverbs 3:5,6). As good a day starter as I can imagine.
When my eyes are fully snapped open and I think I’ve got my walking balance, I leash up Cooper and we head up a slight embankment that leads to our road. There I take in the complexion of the day, whether sunny and beckoning or cold drizzle, look around at the trees against the sky and send up my “Morning Offering.” My own composition, it goes like this:
“Good morning, Lord. Thank you for this day. Please bless this day. May my thoughts, words and actions this day bring you glory. Help me to know your will and walk in it. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen. Allelujah.”
I chanced to recite this recently to a new book client, Jim Reiter, age 91, an ordained Baptist preacher, chorister and former lead singer for the Thundertones. I have been meeting with Jim on his series of children’s book texts.
His eyes lit up brightly as he heard the words. Then he told me, “As soon as my feet hit the floor, I say, ‘Thank you, Lord, for that good night’s sleep.’ ” Maybe harder to get those words out, however, if you really haven’t had one. But I digress.
I told Jim that I have found real value in people writing their own “morning offering,” memorizing it and saying the same words to God shortly after rising, day by day. Some men might say “Better after I shave,” and women may want to brush their hair first or do whatever women do to “get their face on.”
My prayer goes back 12 or so years. It just hit me one day that if you love someone and live with them, or close to them, what’s the first thing you want to say at daybreak? “Good morning!”
So then I reasoned, if my life is “in God and through God and with God” and I want to spend eternity with God, why in the world wouldn’t I greet my Heavenly Father, Jesus and the Holy Spirit the way I’d greet a loved one or a friend?
After I had the opening words pinned down tightly, I just asked myself, “Well, what would come next in this kind of prayer?” And the rest of the text gradually came into view — not all at once; it took a year or more before I had it all. The very last words to be added were “Amen. Allelujah.”
Here, absolutely free of charge, I’d like to chip in the root meaning of “Allelujah.” This is a Hebrew expression that Christians and Jews say all the time in worship services of every kind imaginable, yet, for many, without understanding its derivation.
“Allelu” is from the Hebrew verb meaning “to praise.” The “jah” or “yah” is short for “Yahweh.” In brief, “Allelujah” means “Praise God.”
Blessings on your day!