Buckle up! Indications I see in the news tell me that 2023 could well be a rough and tumble year for our economy, for public safety and for the fate of democracy.
While current unemployment and gas prices are acceptably low, they may well not stay that way. The Federal Reserve seems bent on keeping up its effort to create, artificially, a fair measure of recession by raising interest rates, meant to tame inflation.
The idea is if the Fed makes borrowing a steeper climb, that will reduce business expansion and curb the rise of asking prices for homes, both new and older. Businesses are thus expected to cut back on hiring and even begin to lay off workers. The tech sector has already been seriously impacted. Other sectors may follow.
With less disposable income, people will spend less at the mall, eat out less (or in less expensive eateries) and try to pay down rather than ramp up their debt. And take fewer or cheaper vacations.
People who were just yesterday complaining about inflation will start to moan about its counter measure: recession. Especially when parents or their wage-earning children lose work or are denied raises.
Events overseas, such as war curbing the pumping or sale of oil and supply chain issues out of our control, could even keep inflation high at the same time that recession is hitting. In other words, a double whammy.
Not saying that’s going to happen — just that it is a possibility.
And public safety? Well, the deliberate shooting in a Newport News elementary school of a teacher by a six-year-old student should give everyone pause. It certainly highlights the problem of parents not securing their guns at home.
Findings that one in five Americans struggles with mental health issues is another painful heads up for our gun-bloated nation. We had over 3,100 mass shootings in 2022 (the shooting of four or more people in one incident), with 637 deaths. We clearly need still more restrictions on the purchase of firearms, notably legislation to mandate universal background checks.
With Republicans now holding a narrow majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, I’m less than optimistic that we can get there. The NRA remains a powerful driver of GOP politics, even though its campaign funding pales beside that of larger corporate interests. So, to put it bluntly, I expect more blood in the streets, similar to horrific and senseless mass shootings in Highland Park, Illinois, Uvalde, Texas, and Las Vegas.
As to democracy, it pains me to remark: Apparently a significant percentage of the American people either do not know what it is or else they know and have been rejecting it. Allegiance to former President Donald J. Trump has gotten them off course.
The former president recently suggested that our nation should “terminate the Constitution.” That should tell you everything you need to know about whether Trump favors a continuation of democracy or would rather everybody just vote him — in his own words — “president for life.” That way he could be like Kim Jung-un of North Korea or Xi Jinping of China.
Citizens of those countries are enslaved to autocracies. They cannot, by the ballot box or otherwise, have any say in who runs their governments. Is that what we want?
John Patrick Grace formerly worked for The Associated Press as a reporter, editor and foreign correspondent. He lives in eastern Cabell County.
