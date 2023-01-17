The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Buckle up! Indications I see in the news tell me that 2023 could well be a rough and tumble year for our economy, for public safety and for the fate of democracy.

While current unemployment and gas prices are acceptably low, they may well not stay that way. The Federal Reserve seems bent on keeping up its effort to create, artificially, a fair measure of recession by raising interest rates, meant to tame inflation.

John Patrick Grace formerly worked for The Associated Press as a reporter, editor and foreign correspondent. He lives in eastern Cabell County.

