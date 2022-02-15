Shift of focus. Caught up as we have been in pandemic controversies — hospitalizations, daily death tolls, to vax or not to vax, to mask or not to mask — it’s past time we turned our attention to the threat of war between Vladimir Putin’s Russia and the sovereign nation of Ukraine.
American interests, including U.S. troops and lives, will inevitably be put at risk if Putin signals the rush into Ukrainian territory of perhaps 170,000 Russian troops, with heavy armor now massed at the border, supported by Russian bombers and fighter jets overhead.
NBC News has estimated that in the first three weeks of such a war, Ukraine stands to lose from 15,000 to 25,000 troops and civilians killed. And Russia stands to see 10,000 or more of its military slain on the battlefields.
President Joe Biden has already moved more than 3,000 troops to Poland and other former satellite nations of the once-mighty Soviet Empire, a conglomeration that many observers believe Putin would like to restore via one conquest after another.
The Russian leader, a former high-level KGB (intelligence) operative, is on record as claiming that “the greatest tragedy of the 20th century was the collapse of the Soviet Union.”
U.S. military units in West Virginia, as elsewhere across our country, are likely going to be put on alert in case their deployment to one European country or another happens to be needed. And headlines in West Virginia print and broadcast media will no doubt move the Ukraine crisis to front pages and lead story on TV and radio newscasts.
The threat of a potentially devastating land war in Europe comes as our nation continues to suffer from a bitter left-right political divide, with some Republican leaders still trying to relitigate the 2020 presidential elections that Biden won and Donald J. Trump lost.
This is a moment when, ideally, all Americans should be standing together, shoulder to shoulder, to support whatever direction Biden and his military advisers may think best for our national interests. Instead, we have a not negligible percentage of Trump supporters ready to go to war, not in support of Ukraine or against Russian tyranny, but against Democratic officeholders and voters.
In this regard, West Virginians and southeastern Ohioans are among the most “dug-in” and heavily armed in “the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
Nor has Gov. Jim Justice said or done much to defuse this level of hostility. Except, I must add, to his credit he apparently has not invited Trump to hold a rally here since Trump lost the presidency. And he has spoken out against West Virginians who took part in the Jan. 6 “Capitol riot,” otherwise known as an insurrection to overthrow the federal government.
So what can we do as individuals? First, follow the news on mainstream outlets. Avoid highly partisan shows, on TV and radio especially, and far-right or far-left social media sites. I count this newspaper and the Charleston Gazette-Mail among outlets that are worthy of your trust. Or dial up Reuters or The Associated Press online.
Second, pray, pray, pray! Usually we pray for those “close to home.” However, there comes a time when we need to look thousands of miles away as a focus for our prayers.
Praying for God to resolve the Ukraine-Russia issue is now such a need.