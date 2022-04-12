As Rudyard Kipling famously wrote, “Oh, East is East and West is West and never the twain shall meet.” Except that in Ukraine they do meet — with bloody consequences that will be etched into history.
When the smoke from rocket-blasted buildings subsides and the streets of Ukraine’s cities and towns have been cleared of corpses, this war of neighbors may go down as a religious power struggle entangled with dreams of political empire.
The inner fury of Russian President Vladimir Putin might have reached a boiling point when, on Jan. 6, 2019, the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, allowed Ukrainian Orthodox to declare their independence.
Thus was created the Ukrainian Orthodox church, which cost the Russian Church under Patriarch Kirill of Moscow the loss of territory — and power.
The pitched battle we view daily on television can thus be construed as a contest between what both Kirill and Putin see as the more spiritual East (Moscow) and a West-leaning Ukraine that has hungered for connection to a secularized Europe.
Infuriated with Bartholomew’s move, Kirill broke communion with the Greek Orthodox body of believers a bit later in 2019. Worse, Kirill has given his blessing to Putin’s war of naked aggression aimed initially at capturing the capital city of Kyiv (Kiev in Russian) and installing a puppet government loyal to the Kremlin.
Putin, whom many in the West despise as a mass murderer and a barbarian, has been virtually sainted by Kirill as “a holy warrior.” He has allied himself fully with Kirill’s campaigns against gays and lesbians and has railed against Ukraine’s allowing of a “Gay Pride” celebration.
Both priests and faithful in the worldwide Orthodox church, now split by schism, are torn by feelings of betrayal and mistrust. The mood is dour.
The Russia-Ukraine war, meanwhile, drags through its second month as Christian churches in the West embark upon Holy Week, commemorating Christ’s passion, death and resurrection from the dead. The week following the Orthodox churches will go through the same sequence of Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter.
Throughout all of global Christianity prayers are constantly being lifted up for the two sides to come to terms and for a just settlement to ensue. At the Vatican, Pope Francis has issued several impassioned pleas for this war of Christians fighting Christians to be halted.
Putin has already scaled back, from all appearances, his goal of taking back into the Russian fold the entire nation of Ukraine. Various reports suggest he might settle for holding sway over the eastern and some southern portions of Ukraine, where fighting is now intense.
Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelensky and his loyal supporters, however, seem determined to cede no ground to Putin, but they are willing to abandon their country’s quest for membership in NATO and adopt a posture of Swiss-like neutrality.
Predictably, more bloodshed, and probably more massacres of civilians, will stain the holiest season of the Christian liturgical calendar.
On the refugee front, a new phenomenon has been the return to their homeland of over 400,000 Ukrainian men, women and children, giving up safer shelter in neighboring Poland, Romania and Hungary. The withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv and cities farther west has apparently encouraged them to trek back by various means to the land they love and are ready to fight for.