I wonder if the White House press corps can get used to opening their questions at news conferences with the words, “Madam President ...”? And also how quickly the American public can adapt to such a novel reality.
Having taken down my crystal ball from the attic and dusted if off, I am now ready to take my best shot at what the 2024 presidential election one year from this November will look like.
My prediction is that the final ballot as voters head to their polling places will list former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Republican, against incumbent Democratic President Joseph R. Biden.
The subtext on the Democratic side, however, is that Vice President Kamala Harris will have been amply portrayed by GOP campaign ads as “the real” contender for the White House. Biden would be running as an 82-year-old. As such he would trigger expectations that “something will happen to him” in office and he would then cede to Harris the role of commander in chief.
Yes, this scenario assumes that Donald J. Trump’s campaign to head the Republican ticket for 2024 will fall short. I am wagering that Trump, who is 77 himself and not in top shape bodily, will simply collapse under the pressure of defending himself in four criminal court cases while simultaneously running for president.
Too much media attention has so far been focused on Biden’s health and stamina and not nearly enough on Trump’s.
In the months ahead, despite Biden’s busy presidential schedule, I’d say Trump is the one who will have to endure the toughest drain on his emotional and physical energy. In sum, I do not see Trump withstanding that strain very well. I imagine him becoming semi-incoherent and discombobulated.
The contrast between a debilitated Trump and a Biden who continues to look like a national leader who “has it together” will make it impossible for the GOP to stick with Trump, whose favorability rating I expect to plummet.
The switch to a “replacement candidate” could happen anytime between now and New Year’s or at latest during the spring 2024 primary season, if my projections will prove true.
Let me close by making the case for Haley’s emerging as the GOP nominee before or at the Republican nominating convention in Milwaukee, July 15-18, 2024.
The former ambassador to the United Nations (under President Trump, 2017-2018), Haley flashed out of the gate ahead of the pack during the first GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee two weeks ago. Polls show she was the consensus winner of that debate over seven other hopefuls from her party.
And she’s already nipping at the heels of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’d been running second only to Trump but whose ratings are in decline. One more victory on the debate stage for Haley could well “seal the deal” for her.
That next debate is right on the horizon. It takes place in Simi Valley, California on Wednesday, Sept. 27. In addition to Haley, other GOP contenders to watch include her fellow South Carolinian, sitting Sen. Tim Scott, and Cincinnati-born Vivek Ramaswamy, a charismatic multi-millionaire educated at Harvard and Yale.
Scott is widely seen as “the nicest guy on the block” but not tough enough to win the presidency. Ramaswamy is often portrayed in the media as dangerously inexperienced in politics and foreign affairs and overly beholden to Trump.
John Patrick Grace is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent. He is currently a book editor and lives in eastern Cabell County.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.