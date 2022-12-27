The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

With holiday rushing here and there and dicey winter weather making surfaces chancy, we are now in a period of heightened danger from slips of the foot and miscues while at the wheel.

Seniors like myself are of course at added risk. Our eyesight may be weakened, our gait less sure on walks, and our reaction time slower when driving. Whatever your age, though, drinking, partying and staying out late will increase your peril.

John Patrick Grace formerly was an award-winning health care writer for The Greensboro (N.C.) News and Record. He lives in eastern Cabell County and loves walking in hills — cane and all.

