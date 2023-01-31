The outrage of mass shootings, often of random citizens, in public places is an American phenomenon. At least among First World countries. Yes, there are a few countries with more gun violence than ours, but you wouldn’t want to live there: Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.
In both Australia and New Zealand, mass shootings of innocent people led government leaders to crack down sharply on the purchases of automatic and semi-automatic weapons and also ramp up checks on all purchasers of firearms.
The result? Australia recently marked 25 years without a single mass shooting. New Zealand’s crackdown came just last year after a fusillade of gunfire killed 51 Muslims and shocked the country.
Our country has suffered more than 40 mass shootings in this first month of 2023 alone, with over 360 deaths. The city of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has suffered nine gun homicides in the same period (a typical figure for Huntington over the course of a whole year).
The NRA’s slogan that “the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun” has simply not proven out in real-life situations.
Guns carried by private citizens have only rarely stopped an assailant from opening fire on people in public places. Indeed in several high school massacres in the United States, such as Columbine High School in Colorado and a school in Uvalde, Texas, armed security officers were on the scene and still did not manage to prevent the killings.
It’s also been shown in national research (including Scientific American magazine) that on average guns in the home are four to six times as likely to be used by family members to commit suicide or against one another, a friend or neighbor, rather than against an intruder.
The irony in our own “land of the free” is that 84% of the general population clamor for universal background checks for gun purchases (Politifact, 2021). That’s true for even the majority of NRA members.
So why do Republican legislators, both federal and state, continue to kowtow to the NRA and the NRA’s sponsors, the gun manufacturers? Could it have anything to do with the campaign cash they are given annually from NRA coffers?
Evidence of such kowtowing can be detected in two recent bills in the West Virginia Legislature this month. One bill authorizes students, faculty and staff of our state’s universities and colleges to carry guns on campus if they like. Another bill proposes to allow teachers and staff in K-12 schools to have weapons on hand.
These moves suit the NRA to a T, as their sole focus is to sell more guns and ammo at a time when gun ownership has actually been declining.
Seems to me it all comes down to GOP fear that the spigot that pours cash from the NRA into their campaign coffers will be shut off. And, to boot, the NRA will run TV ads against them that accuse them of “tearing down the Second Amendment.”
Is this propping up of the gun industry what’s meant by “American exceptionalism”? Let’s hope for higher ideals, such as common sense laws and background and mental health checks on those who acquire firearms in all 50 states.
John Patrick Grace is a former reporter and editor for the Associated Press. He lives in eastern Cabell County.
