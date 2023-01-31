The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The outrage of mass shootings, often of random citizens, in public places is an American phenomenon. At least among First World countries. Yes, there are a few countries with more gun violence than ours, but you wouldn’t want to live there: Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

In both Australia and New Zealand, mass shootings of innocent people led government leaders to crack down sharply on the purchases of automatic and semi-automatic weapons and also ramp up checks on all purchasers of firearms.

John Patrick Grace is a former reporter and editor for the Associated Press. He lives in eastern Cabell County.

