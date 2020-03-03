With 14 states voting in Democratic primaries and 1,355 delegates at stake, Super Tuesday 2020 on this third day of March may turn out to be pivotal in deciding who will challenge Donald J. Trump in November’s presidential election.
At this point the top three contenders — all in their upper 70s — are “democratic socialist” Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, former vice president Joe Biden and three-term former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Trump himself is 73, adding to the geriatric flavor of the race.
Though Sanders has a slight lead over Biden in delegates won to date, the one-time senator from Delaware and Pennsylvania native storms into Super Tuesday fresh from a big win in the South Carolina primary and boosted by strong African-American support.
Biden took 48.4% of the Palmetto State vote to Sanders’ 19.9%. Bloomberg was not on the ballot there but will be today in all 14 primary states and the island of Samoa.
The latest polls give Sanders a huge edge in California, with its 415 delegates, and a smaller lead in Texas, with its 228 delegates. Biden is expected to be competitive in Virginia, North Carolina and other southern states’ balloting today.
Bloomberg, sharing the so-called “moderate lane” with Biden, is the Super Tuesday wild card. Having doled out more than $500 million in TV ads and campaign organization thus far, the New York billionaire may find today’s primary returns a make-or-break deal.
If Bloomberg does poorly and decides to pull out of the race, the lion’s share of his support would likely shift to center-left Biden, not to the far-left Sanders. If, on the other hand, Bloomberg finishes the day with a significant number of delegates in his pocket, the Democrats may just be heading toward what’s called “a brokered convention.”
That is a convention wherein no one candidate can garner enough votes on the first balloting to clinch the party’s nomination. In second and subsequent ballotings, the leading candidate may slip and other candidates may rise up. Even candidates farther back in the pack may rise to the fore.
A brand new element in voters’ consideration may be the threat of the coronavirus epidemic. Candidates will all face sharp questioning as to what they think of the virus threat. They will also be asked what measures they believe would prove most successful in tamping down its spread beyond California, Oregon and Washington state, where the first U.S. cases have appeared.
The coronavirus’ effects upon the U.S. and world economy also will play big in political back-and-forth from the White House, Congress and the Democratic challengers.
The U.S. stock market plummeted a shocking 3,000 points last week as economists began to measure the fallout of coronavirus fears for airline travel, hotel bookings, and warnings about people showing up for major sporting events or even mingling at the mall.
And what about other candidates still pining for the Democratic nomination? Depending on today’s results, more are expected to follow the lead of billionaire Tom Steyer, who quit after the South Carolina primary, and former South Bend, Ind, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who quit Sunday night. Those candidates include Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
If Super Tuesday states don’t give these candidates a big boost, the two women may well say “Sayonara” and leave the fray to Sanders, Biden and Bloomberg.