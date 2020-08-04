I have discovered some good reasons to live into my 80s. (I’m 77 now.)
Let me preface this piece by telling you that I remember, crystal clear, in my boyhood (around 10) saying to myself, “I think 75 would be the right age to die.”
Well, shot right past that nick in the hourglass, and still am in reasonably good health and happily married to Paula (25 years). Blessed also with five children, five grandchildren scattered around the country from Denver to Georgia and three absolutely terrific pets — dog Cooper and cats Punkin and Mocha.
That said, I’d long considered old age to be for the birds. Imagined it as creaky, cranky, illness-prone and, bottom line, a drab antechamber to death. Better to not even go there, just “check out” early.
What has changed my mind about soldiering on into the deeper-hued sunset years?
For one thing I do enjoy my regular activities: helping folks develop and publish books, teaching the Life Writing Class, singing in the choir at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Ona, lectoring at St. Joe’s on 6th Avenue Tuesday mornings and being part of two prison ministries.
We also have a “prayer and share” group under the aegis of Lay Missionaries of the Sacred Heart that meets at St. Ann’s in Chesapeake once a month. Some of us in that group offer Taizé song and meditation services in area churches. I love the special mood created by singing those Christian chants not only in English but also in Latin, French, Greek, Spanish, interspersed with silence.
Adding to all this I have just been accepted into the master of catechesis program in the theology department of the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. This institution, commonly known as “Catholic U,” has a storied and sterling reputation for excellence in many academic domains, but especially theology.
Now you’re probably getting the picture of why I’ll need my 80s. The degree program takes two years, including a summer session on campus (the rest can be done online). So putting my full training to use may not begin until around my 80th birthday.
I’ve had several authors under Publishers Place who drafted, revised and published their books in their late 80s and even in their early to mid-90s. We have two people running for president who are up in their 70s. If they can find energy for their very weighty jobs, who am I to wail, “But I’m too old — I just want to relax?”
So why catechesis? And some readers may be asking themselves, “And what the heck do you mean by ‘catechesis’?” This is a subject I’ve become passionate about, for catechesis, in my understanding, is “the heart of the matter.” It focuses on the essentials of the Christian faith, doctrine and practice, and the high marks of Christian history.
In short, catechesis is the teaching of what people need to know in order to commit to and grow in life in Christ and to understand God as both their Source and their Destiny.
In both Catholic and Protestant circles today I frequently find that even regular churchgoers have trouble articulating what they believe and why they believe it. What those folks need is more catechesis, and I hope to be able to help with that.