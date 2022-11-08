Our trusty “yard guy,” Richard Osburn, has his John Deere mower and mulcher going outside my study window as I write this, laying down a deep arrumph arrumph as background noise. Perfect for steadying the mind as I hark up ruminations on a difficult subject. To wit: Is today’s midterm election a “liberal vs. conservative” thing? Or is it something entirely other than that? I propose that the answer is the latter.
Take George Will, long known as a rock-ribbed conservative columnist who’s been syndicated in American newspapers (including this one) since forever. He and I, happily enough, share a few commonalities: We’re both from Illinois, we both love the Chicago Cubs, and we both cherish the search for “the facts” as foundational to what we build a column upon.
Like Will, I too have been known to throw a few “fifty-dollar words” onto the editorial page, challenging readers to bolster their erudition (See? There’s one!).
We also have decided, in conscience, that not only is Donald Trump not a conservative, but he has been a train wreck for the Republican Party and a menace to our constitutional republic. Will, I believe, did not simply jump ship when Trump was first nominated to run in 2016 but had been, for a time before, a never-Trumper.
Largely what Will saw in Trump was the same thing I saw: a business guy with a very shady past, a one-time loudmouth reality show host with a penchant for calling the shots according to what would boost his ego and his bankroll, and someone who had no idea in the world what the awesome responsibilities of a U.S. president might look like.
Will has also editorialized against the death penalty and against long-term solitary confinement. As someone with more than two decades of prison ministry experience, I join him completely on both counts.
That doesn’t sound too conservative, you say? Sounds even soft on crime, no? Isn’t that a liberal riff? How can Will call himself a conservative and get away with espousing positions like that? Look up his columns and see for yourself. Or send him an email.
Like Will, I do believe passionately in our democracy, in a system of checks and balances, division of powers (executive, legislative, judicial branches of government), in free and fair elections. These are beliefs that liberals, centrists and conservatives alike have traditionally shared.
Then along came Trump, who made it sound like if you believed in things such as “no one’s above the law,” you were somehow “not conservative enough.” To be a real conservative (and not a RINO — Republican in Name Only), you had to get on the Trump bandwagon and stay there no matter how scandalous — even treasonous — the Donald’s words and actions might become.
So what about whether this election is a litmus test for how liberal or how conservative you, the individual voter, might be?
Hogwash. It’s nothing of the kind. Regarding the Trump factor, there are two sides only: pro-Trump and anti-Trump. The pro-Trump side, from what I have seen, has nothing to do with being “conservative.” It’s more like being anarchical, anti-truth, anti-democracy.
The anti-Trump side has made strange bedfellows out of people like Will and decidedly liberal columnist Dana Milbank. As a self-proclaimed centrist, I’m happy to stand with both of them and anyone else who wants to defend our 246-year-old democracy against the forces of deceit and ruination.
John Patrick Grace is a 27-year resident of the Huntington area. He formerly worked for The Associated Press as a reporter, editor and foreign correspondent.
