A few figures on the American political landscape truly, in the hackneyed phrase, need no introduction. One such is the three-term mayor of New York City and the 12th richest person in the world: Michael Bloomberg.
For the last 13 weeks he has parlayed his name recognition — and over $300 million of his money — into a high-stakes candidacy to beat out Donald J. Trump in November 2020 and become the 46th president of the United States.
Like others in this year’s presidential sweepstakes, Bloomberg belongs to the geriatric class. He is 78 years old. That’s the same age as the current Democratic frontrunner, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, and just one year older than the now-fading former vice president, Joe Biden of Delaware.
Without even showing up (yet) on the Democrats’ debate stage and without taking part in either the Iowa caucuses or the New Hampshire primary, Bloomberg has moved into fourth place among the surviving candidates.
He now trails Sanders, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. He leads Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in a surprisingly volatile and unsettled race for the nomination.
Bloomberg’s negatives? Primarily his staunch endorsement of the “stop-and-frisk” policing tactic in the major metropolis he ran. That policy targeted young African American and Latino men as the likeliest purveyors of drugs and illegal weapons.
Black activists roundly condemned the policy as “racist.” Bloomberg, post-mayoral status, backtracked on “stop and frisk” and even apologized for promoting it while he was in office (2002-13).
(New York City’s violent crime rate today ranks lower than the national average for major U.S. cities, though New York police no longer hew to stop-and-frisk).
Bloomberg is competing in the so-called “moderate lane” for the chance to go up against Trump in the fall. Others in that lane are Buttigieg and Klobuchar.
Like virtually every other Democratic candidate, Bloomberg touts himself as strong and determined to combat global warming, also known as “climate change.” The ever-growing accumulation of greenhouse gases from power plants, automobiles and other sources of pollution is seen on the Democratic side as the No. 1 issue of concern.
Trump and many Republicans have often indulged in outright denial of the phenomenon or have minimized its impact on the polar ice caps and the erosion of beaches.
Figures such as Trump and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice have instead bent their efforts toward protecting and even promoting ongoing reliance on fossil fuels.
Sanders and Warren have railed against Bloomberg’s money dump on TV commercials nationwide and accused him of “trying to buy the presidency.”
Other prominent figures on the national scene have instead donned their “MIKE” ballcaps and handed Bloomberg hearty endorsements. Among these are television’s Judge Judy and iconic former NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw.
At least eight black mayors of U.S. cities have endorsed Bloomberg (all, however, alumni of his boot camp for mayors program at Harvard). Stockton, California, Mayor Michael Tubbs said, “The way he uses his money speaks to how he has a vision for the Democratic party.”