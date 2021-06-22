LENEXA, Kansas — Wandering about in my sister-in-law Celeste’s capacious house in a leafy neighborhood of this Kansas City suburb, I soon found myself murmuring, “I’ve got to grab a notebook and a pen.” The stuff on her walls was terrific — funny, inspirational and spot-on. An outright aphorism display.
Paula and I were on the scene recently for a wedding celebration one year after the fact, that of Celeste and Morris Stoops’ daughter Meredith and her handsome groom, Patrick. They now go by Patrick and Meredith Doyle and live “across the river, in the ‘city.’ ” COVID-19 had severely limited attendance at their wedding, so they invited scores of people to their “Paper Anniversary.”
I love “firsts,” and this column is that: The first time I will have scooped up an entire column’s worth of snippets, sayings and spiritual uplifts from a single location. Thank you, Celeste!
On the desk in the front hall: “Before you go to bed, give your troubles to God. He will be up all night anyway.”
Nearby on a wall plaque: “Life doesn’t have to be perfect to be beautiful.” Amen to that!
Pair that with this good advice from Mother Teresa, also found in the front hall: “If you want to bring happiness to the whole world, go home and love your family.”
Slipping inside the downstairs bathroom, off the hall en route to the family room, I found this: “When you love what you have, you have everything you need.” By that great creator of aphorisms, Mr. Anonymous.
On another wall of the same bathroom I came upon: “Wake up each morning in LOVE / Walk each day in JOY.” I know, I know, all of you reading this are saying with me, “Man, if only … if only!!!”
In the dining room atop a buffet chest I found perhaps my favorite saying of the whole lot: “When a woman says, ‘What?!?’ it’s not because she didn’t hear you. She’s giving you a chance to change what you said.”
This next one may have come from Morris, Celeste’s husband — on a simple rectangular wooden plaque, also in the dining room: “Retirement: God’s reward for never strangling your boss.” Hey, Morris, does that also get you into heaven?
On the entryway to the kitchen on a colorful plaque was painted an image of St. Francis surrounded by animals, including birds, and with the sun and moon over his head. The inscription is known in churches of most Christian denominations: “Lord, make me an instrument of your peace.” Great line to add to your daily prayers.
In the kitchen itself above a window looking out upon the Stoops’ nicely manicured back yard: “I thought I liked coffee. Turns out I like creamer.” And hanging on the adjacent wall, nearby, a whole row of the Stoops’ coffee mugs.
Stenciled on a dining room wall in a nice script font: “Remember, as far as anyone knows, we are a nice normal family.”
Check that sentiment against another saying on a plaque not far from the stenciling: “Some call it chaos, we call it family.”
And another line that harks of Morris: “Because it makes me happy. Next question.”
Let’s close this off with an inscription stenciled on a wall of Celeste’s upstairs study: “Chocolate doesn’t ask silly questions. Chocolate understands.”