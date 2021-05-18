With the recent lifting of the national mask mandate by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for fully vaccinated people, where are we headed now — in West Virginia, the nation, and our virus-beleaguered world?
Gov. Jim Justice almost immediately jumped on board with the new CDC guidelines and lifted his statewide mandate for masks, which had been set to expire on June 20 (West Virginia Day).
He upheld, however, all stores’ rights to enforce mask-wearing, if they so chose. “You don’t have a constitutional right not to wear a mask (in a store),” he said quite plainly.
We Americans seem to have a lot of trouble with this. The reality is: When you are on private property (such as a store, either local or chain) you are under their rules.
Numerous other states have also lifted their masking ordinances, some even earlier than the CDC announcement, which was relayed by President Joe Biden on Thursday of last week.
Vermont and Hawaii have done the best among our 50 states, in many measurables worth watching: number of cases, number of deaths, rate of vaccinations. Worldwide, Israel outclasses just about every place else. The Israelis are now down to just one (on average) new virus case per day.
At this writing, West Virginia has been doing middling well in terms of dialing down the coronavirus. Our total death count from the virus is just under 3,000 victims. And roughly 38% of our population has been fully vaccinated.
India is at the other end of the spectrum: overwhelmed by new cases and deaths. Virus victims there are swamping the hospitals and dying in the streets. The problem? India relaxed its mask-wearing and social-distancing strictures too soon and way before enough of their citizens had been vaccinated.
Though Justice drew media attention for several firsts — first to shut down bars and restaurants (before West Virginia had suffered even one death by virus), first to vaccinate all staff and patients in nursing homes — our state now finds itself in the middle of the pack for deaths per 100,000 residents and for percentage vaccinated.
Currently, all states are either stable in terms of new cases per day, that is not going up or down, or else on the downswing, with one exception: Alabama, where new cases were still rising last week.
Looking around in local areas where I shop, dine or visit friends, I still see a high percentage of mask wearing, even after the CDC announcement. Even though Paula and I have had our two shots of the Pfizer vaccine and are thus considered only minimally at risk for catching the virus, we have appreciated the sacrifice of so many fellow shoppers faithfully masking.
Here are a couple of caveats:
- Warm weather and hence people spending more time outdoors is said to be safer, that is, less conducive to the virus spreading. If by early fall we are all used to going around without masks, we could find ourselves hit by a second wave of the virus. Those not vaccinated at that point would suddenly find themselves once again at high risk as daily life goes back indoors.
- By spring 2022, many of our vaccinated population will be in need of a booster shot. How many will be amenable to seeking one? Or will an unhealthy percentage simply shrug it off with “Had the shots the first time; I’m good”?