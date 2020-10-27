From everything I’ve seen around me of late, we are blessed out of our socks to be living in West Virginia during the coronavirus pandemic and the turbulent 2020 election season we are all navigating. Our mid-October weather has made this autumn, awash in bright splashes of amber, red and gold, both mellow and reassuring.
The Mountain State has been calm, from the panhandles down to the coalfields. Haven’t seen on TV or read about any long lines of folks just trying to get a food supply for the next few days. Free COVID-19 tests seem to be available in many locations, especially here in Cabell County.
Black Lives Matter? Yes, they do. We’ve had our demonstrations on behalf of that cause, in Huntington, Charleston and elsewhere. Well organized. Well attended. Not confronted by counter protests from white militant groups or anyone threatening the BLM people by brandishing AR-15s, as happened in other states. And no rioting, no looting, no clashes with police or National Guard.
In stores and restaurants I have visited lately, I see a very high percentage of compliance with Gov. Jim Justice’s mandate of mask wearing and social distancing in public spaces. Lots of colorful masks, too — boosting the Pittsburgh Steelers or Ohio State or even, my very favorite, the Chicago Cubs.
Support for the reelection of Donald Trump remains strong, though down a noticeable degree from 2016. Trump won over Hillary Clinton by 67.9% of West Virginia’s vote to 26.2% for the Democratic nominee.
Recent polls show Trump leading former Vice-President Joe Biden by 53% to 39% — a 29-point reduction from his winning margin in 2016.
That kind of drop in any of the nearby battleground states — Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina — would be fatal to Trump’s chances.
In our neighborhood in eastern Cabell County I have spotted not a single Trump lawn sign. OK, no Biden signs either; all the signs are for state candidates (and of both parties). Driving around the South Side of Huntington I see that lawn signs touting one or another presidential candidate are also sparse. In fact, the Biden signs seem to outnumber the Trump signs.
Just look around in traffic and you’ll confirm what I’m talking about: relatively few Trump (or Biden) bumper stickers.
As to Trump frenzy I’d say in West Virginia, as the saying goes, “The bloom is off the rose.” A comfortable majority will vote to reelect him, but without that much enthusiasm.
We’re an extremely patriotic state, uncontestably, and veterans and their families have surely taken note of Trump’s insults of the late senator from Arizona and Vietnam war hero John McCain. Of his shabby treatment of Gold Star families. Of his remarks regarding fallen GIs buried in cemeteries in France, reported in The Atlantic Monthly. “Losers” and “suckers” he called them.
Few people seem ready to fight to defend Trump, even though they’ll vote for him. And it looks to me like they will also send Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a staunch Republican supporter of Trump, and Gov. Jim Justice, who hasn’t mentioned Trump much lately, back to their posts.
All this without muss or fuss or anybody getting threatened with being shot to death “if you don’t vote for Trump.” So nice to be living here in West-by-God.