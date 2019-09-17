Eight days after fairly extensive urological surgery, I was up and walking without a cane. Post-op days one through seven, however, were painful and not what you might call “fully ambulatory.”
Many H-D readers, I’m sure, have had their own experiences of going under the knife. Others, perhaps, have put off recommended surgery again and again out of fear or an often vain hope that a condition will “simply get better on its own.”
Thus I’d like to lay down a few notes on my most recent surgical foray, which took place at Cabell Huntington Hospital on an outpatient basis. Urologist Dr. Stephen Wolloms led a team that included a friend of mine, anesthesiologist Don Gross.
Originally I’d been slated for surgery at St. Mary’s with a different team. There, however, an insistence upon general anesthesia made me pause. I’m now 77 years old, and all aspects of operations get dicier when the patient is in that age bracket.
Growing up on the Northwest Side of Chicago, I’d been stunned when the beloved pastor of our Catholic parish, a certain Fr. E.V. Cardinal, succumbed to the anesthesia and turned into a corpse right on the operating table. At age 55. His abdominal surgery had been a “success,” but the patient died anyway.
So I switched to Dr. Wolloms mainly because I could at least entertain a dialog about what type of anesthesia I’d go under. I knew Don Gross as a fellow member at St. Stephen Catholic church in Ona. Don’s wife, Sharon, sings with Paula and me in the choir.
Nice to be wheeled into an operating suite and see a familiar face among the gowned and masked surgical team. Reassuring.
“Sit straight up and put your feet straight down,” Don Gross said to me as the team gathered around. “You’re going to feel something cold on your back.”
Next I knew there was a broad, cold patch of heavy cloth being applied to my bare back. I never felt the long thin needle that was injected into my back, a needle that carried anesthesia for “a spinal.”
As opposed to general anesthesia, a spinal will put your body into a kind of rigid “lockdown” from your midsection down to your toes. The upper part of your body will still feel normal (more or less). They also then injected a local anesthesia into the genital area and put me under gentle sedation so I was spared the sounds of the operation in progress.
While I was thus nodding off, Dr. Wolloms made incisions to remove what had long been painful testicular cysts in a procedure known as a hydrocelectomy.
I’ve heard from a general family physician, a neighbor, that a number of her patients suffer from similar cysts and keep on resisting going through an operation to deal with them. I understand. I put this off forever and a day — over 20 years.
The cysts finally became large enough and painful enough that I said, “That’s it. No more. Let’s do the surgery.”
The nurse assigned to me in the recovery room, Megan, worked with me to gradually transform the lower part of my body from what felt like ultra-stiff cardboard back into knees, legs and feet that could move again.
Back home, when the anesthesia wore off and the pain began, I went with Ultra-Strength Tylenol rather than the oxycodone that was prescribed. And when I finally got the bandages off I found they were soaked with blood. The surgical area was swollen and purple and looked like a real mess.
Two days later it was looking much better. And now, as I write this, I’m back to walking my dog.
John Patrick Grace is a book editor and publisher, and teaches the Life Writing Class. He is a 25-year resident of the Huntington area.