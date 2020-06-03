Sunday, May 31, The Herald-Dispatch published an endorsement for Woody Thrasher for governor. Please help me understand why anyone in the federally declared disaster zone after the storms and flood of June 2016 should vote for him.
As secretary of the state Department of Commerce, Thrasher oversaw a huge $140 million-plus grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through its Community Development Block Grant — Disaster Response program intended to help survivors in their recovery from the disaster. The recovery program was named West Virginia RISE.
An expensive consulting firm was hired to manage the grant. At a meeting at the Greenbrier Sports Performance Center in June 2017, commerce officials and the consultant provided information and direction for disaster case managers and supervisors such as I to enroll survivor clients into the program. Promises were boldly and clearly made that by June of 2018, 1,000 homes would be replaced or built.
Regional meetings were held with Thrasher’s attendance to reiterate the promises, to describe the program, and to enroll participants.
Time went on with nothing happening other than the consulting firm drawing down its fees. Both HUD and the consulting firm pointed fingers at the Commerce Department for slowness not only in addressing the federal guidelines but also in using the funds to help survivors.
Frustration reached a boiling point in Clay County, prompting Delegate Roger Hanshaw, now speaker of the House, to conduct a public meeting in February 2018 held at the Clay County Courthouse for people to air their concerns and for Commerce Department officials to respond. Another promise was made by Commerce that before the end of that month, 50 homes would be underway. When pressed about that number, that declaration was reduced to 30. Frankly, I feel for the down-line commerce employees who were sent out to hear from disappointed and angry citizens.
Nothing happened. No construction activity took place. After public pressure from the United Methodist Church’s Disaster Recovery ministry and investigative journalists from TV, radio and the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Gov. Jim Justice stepped in to push the “pause button.” Mr. Thrasher was fired. Case management was assigned to West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), and construction supervision was handed to the West Virginia National Guard. The governor negotiated a termination of the consultant’s contract. Grant management would remain with Commerce.
The governor was slow to act, but he finally addressed the failure of the Department of Commerce to deliver for disaster survivors. Thankfully, VOAD and the National Guard have moved RISE forward, and approaching the four-year anniversary of the flood, eligible survivors are moving into their homes. Commerce is a responsive partner in recovery now. Thanks also should be directed to numerous volunteers who VOAD has recruited to help with construction.
Is there another part of the story about which I do not know? Perhaps. I’d be pleased to hear it. But I ask The Herald-Dispatch to review media investigations and help me understand why people in the disaster zone should support Mr. Thrasher’s run for the governorship of our great state.