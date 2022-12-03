When our kids were still at home, every year they would ask me what I wanted for Christmas, and every year my answer was “Peace on Earth and good will toward men.” As it turns out, this was a misquote of Luke 2:14. Perhaps the clearest translation is found in the New Living Translation, which is, “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and peace on earth to those with whom God is pleased.” It makes sense that those who uphold righteousness would be the ones who find peace, no matter what the cost. Yet, there are those who insist on pushing a narrow-minded and racist agenda leading to conflict.
In an under-reported incident (which is a good thing) on Nov. 20, a small group of people marched in support of white nationalism. These cowards did nothing to promote their appearance and just showed up at the corner of 4th Avenue and 8th Street. My guess is that this was to avoid an organized counter protest.
According to WOWK-TV, “Photos posted on social media showed protesters carrying signs saying, ‘No white guilt’, ‘Protect white children’, ‘Stop white genocide’, and ‘Stand up for your race.’” One sign said, “Protect White Children — Remember Waukesha.” This reference to Waukesha was a blatant misrepresentation of the sad event last Nov. 21, 2021. Then, Darrell Brooks, a Black man, drove his SUV into the Christmas parade in that Wisconsin city, killing six and injuring 62. While the white men here on Saturday in Huntington were racially motivated, court records are clear that Darrell Brooks was not. Brooks had a long rap sheet and even had driven over his ex-girlfriend’s leg just three days before the parade. Brooks is what we consider criminally insane.
I felt proud to read this Twitter post by Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha: “There is a group of white nationalists provoking people at an intersection in Huntington, W.V. I’ve always felt the proper response to hate speech is MORE speech. ‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that; only love can do that.’’’
I was even more proud when the Women’s March West Virginia group organized a unity march on Monday, Nov. 28. A good number of women showed up at Pullman Square. Their Facebook post said, “Huntington, you shined bright this evening. Thank you to everyone who came out to the Unity Walk. When one of us is under attack, all of us are being attacked. Keep spreading love and kindness.” Amen to that!
It is good to know that our community will not stand for the “darkness” these radical groups represent as they spew hate. My decades-old wish list will still continue for “Peace on Earth” (But I could use some new golf balls too!). Merry Christmas to all!
John Yeager is a Huntington resident. He has been a pastor at area churches for the past eight years, He retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after 24 years of service.
