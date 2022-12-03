The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

When our kids were still at home, every year they would ask me what I wanted for Christmas, and every year my answer was “Peace on Earth and good will toward men.” As it turns out, this was a misquote of Luke 2:14. Perhaps the clearest translation is found in the New Living Translation, which is, “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and peace on earth to those with whom God is pleased.” It makes sense that those who uphold righteousness would be the ones who find peace, no matter what the cost. Yet, there are those who insist on pushing a narrow-minded and racist agenda leading to conflict.

In an under-reported incident (which is a good thing) on Nov. 20, a small group of people marched in support of white nationalism. These cowards did nothing to promote their appearance and just showed up at the corner of 4th Avenue and 8th Street. My guess is that this was to avoid an organized counter protest.

John Yeager is a Huntington resident. He has been a pastor at area churches for the past eight years, He retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after 24 years of service.

