Substance use disorders, particularly those associated with opioids, continue to prematurely take lives and destroy West Virginia families. There are many organizations across the state that are working to address this problem. Mountaineer Recovery Center, a 48-bed residential addiction treatment facility located in Berkeley County, is one of those groups.
Unfortunately, the resources available to organizations like Mountaineer Recovery Center are inadequate to meet the demand for treatment and recovery. A forensic economics expert recently testified in federal court that it would cost at least $2.5 billion just to address the opioid epidemic in Huntington and Cabell County alone. It is difficult to grasp the true cost of a comprehensive a statewide plan. Whatever the amount, it is clearly more than a small state like West Virginia can bear.
It is for this reason that Attorney General Patrick Morrisey should be commended for his recent decision to opt out of the national Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement. He has also indicated that West Virginia is likely to opt out of a second national settlement that includes distributors McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen along with drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
The companies responsible for creating the opioid epidemic should be held accountable for their actions and forced to fund treatment and recovery in the Mountain State. The strategy of opting out of settlements to secure more favorable terms has proven beneficial to West Virginia in the past.
McKinsey & Company is one of the world’s largest consulting companies. In an action filed against McKinsey, Morrisey alleged that they advised Purdue Pharma for 15 years and helped them develop a plan to “turbocharge” opioid sales including focusing sales calls on high-volume opioid prescribers, including targeting those who wrote as many as 25 times as many OxyContin scripts as their counterparts.
Morrisey’s decision to opt out of a proposed national settlement with McKinsey & Company resulted in the state nearly doubling the payments it is scheduled to receive. West Virginia also preserved the right of local governments to pursue their own actions against McKinsey, which allows for additional cases to be filed including one in January by attorneys representing Mingo County.
By following a similar strategy as the McKinsey case and opting out of the national agreements with the Purdue Pharma and the distributors and manufacturers, Morrisey is positioning West Virginia to secure millions in additional funding that can be utilized to sustain research-based treatment and recovery services.
Individual settlements will never be enough to correct all of damage caused by the opioid manufacturers, distributors, and consultants. But a robust and meaningful recovery fund could be created by combining the state settlements with those secured by local governments that continue to file their own actions against Purdue Pharma, McKinsey, Mallinckrodt and others as encouraged by Morrisey.
While the national news may overlook the deaths and damage that continues to be caused by opioids, I see firsthand daily the tremendous need that still exists for additional resources to support extended substance use disorder treatment and recovery. Every penny counts when seeking to save or change a life and rushed settlements approved by states less impacted by opioids than West Virginia will not meet those needs. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey should be applauded for his efforts to maximize the settlements currently being negotiated and holding those responsible for this crisis accountable for their actions.