West Virginia has long been considered a leader when it comes to our immunization rates of school-age children. The effectiveness of our current school immunization policies has resulted in high vaccination rates and low rates of vaccine-preventable diseases.

A small contingent would like to loosen West Virginia’s immunization policies that have been working to keep our children safe for decades, and discussions are underway by our state legislators now to allow nonmedical exemptions to these policies. These nonmedical exemptions will ultimately result in an unnecessary and dangerous public health risk.

Dr. Joseph E. Evans is chief medical officer of Marshall Health and a professor of pediatrics at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. This column was co-authored by Dr. Susan L. Flesher, chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the medical school and by Dr. Beth B. Emrick, an associate professor at the medical school and presidnet of the West Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

