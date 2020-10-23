There is no substitute for experience, knowledge, commitment and passion. I possess all four. Serving on Huntington City Council since 2012, I have seen many challenges. Budget issues, police and firefighters pension projections, rising insurance premiums, dilapidated buildings, homelessness, property crime and the opioid epidemic present challenges for this administration. Effective leaders acknowledge challenges and work in collaboration with others on the leadership team to bring innovative solutions to the issue
While serving as chair of the Administration and Finance Committee, I work with Mayor Steve Williams, the finance department, labor leaders and attorneys to implement policies and procedures saving the city millions of dollars a year. Audits, by law, are performed yearly. I participated in the last four audit exit reviews, and I am proud to say there were no findings in the current audit. As a result of our diligence, the city is now on sound fiscal footing going forward.
My experience on council, committee and community development boards in Huntington and Wayne County provide a history of community engagement and public service.
Serving Westmoreland, Wayne County and the City of Huntington, I have gained valuable leadership experience in public relations, budgets and finance, federal regulations and personnel policies and procedures. I have developed relationships with both local, state and national representatives. These relationships are invaluable when legislative issues concerning Huntington, Westmoreland and Wayne County arise.
While serving Westmoreland, I have heard concerns of residents and worked hard to facilitate solutions. Working with the public works director, I have requested paving of streets that have been long ignored. I have worked with the Police Department to address law enforcement concerns of our residents. Westmoreland continues to be one of the safest communities in Huntington.
My experience, knowledge, commitment and passion to Westmoreland and Huntington deserve your vote.