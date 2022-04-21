The Herald-Dispatch invited candidates in certain races in the May 10 primary to submit columns for publication on the Opinion page. Six candidates responded before the deadline. No further columns from candidates are being accepted for publication.
West Virginia needs to change the Legislature’s leaders because they are introducing and passing laws created by the out-of-state, far right-wing American Legislative Exchange Council (A.L.E.C.). These laws often have little if nothing to do with West Virginians.
For example, the recently proposed “anti-racism” bill would have allowed any disgruntled parent or student to sue a teacher if they felt uncomfortable with the lesson. What teacher would want to teach under these conditions? Studying history is going to sometimes make you proud and sometimes make you uncomfortable. Teaching is not about being comfortable; it is about knowledge. If we don’t teach all our history, the rest of the world will teach our history, putting us at a disadvantage. This bill is meant to remove minorities from our history.
They propose laws to cut taxes on the wealthiest who are making record profits. This limits funds to programs such as the foster care system. Children are being raised in homes where there is not enough support for them to thrive. Food stamps, senior programs, special needs programs, and DHHR programs that benefit the working poor, seniors, veterans, and others have insufficient funding.
Unions are under attack with the so called “right to work” law and elimination of prevailing wage, which led to low-wage construction projects. Unions built our middle class. Middle class families drive the economy because they can afford to purchase goods and services, and they pay the majority of the taxes. As the middle class decreases, the numbers in poverty grow and become an ever-increasing drain on our state budget. Poverty brings with it homelessness, crime, and increased use of illegal drugs.
The current leadership is limiting our rights while claiming it is protecting them. For example, by passing tort laws they are limiting our Seventh Amendment right to a civil suit. The latest proposed tort law would not allow an employee or their family to sue an employer when the employer’s negligence caused injury or death. If this law passes the only benefits the employee could receive would be worker’s compensation that limits monthly benefits and cuts their income drastically.
Big businesses are claiming their insurance is too high. What they need to do is provide a safer workplace. They are taking away our property rights under the Fifth Amendment with laws allowing private businesses to force us to sell. If elected, I will protect all 10 amendments. Because if we lose freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and freedom to assemble and petition grievances, the government, without us knowing, can set up a state religion, come for our guns, move soldiers into our homes, take our property, deny us a fair hearing in civil and criminal courts, charge excessive bonds while torturing us in jail, and deny states their rights under the Constitution.
West Virginia is headed down the wrong path. West Virginia representatives need to pass legislation that is fair, protects all its citizens, and benefits our state.