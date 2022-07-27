The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For years, the left has lobbed baseless accusations against conservatives, arguing that all we cared about was the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the elimination of abortion. They have claimed that our interest ends once a child is born, but these allegations could not be further from the truth. Pro-life conservatives believe in loving them both — mom and baby. That is one of the many reasons we are advocating for paid family leave.

This is a pro-life issue. This is a pro-family issue. This is a conservative issue.

Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette, is a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates. Summer Barrett is a government relations consultant from the Eastern Panhandle.

