To say that the health care landscape has changed over the last several years would be the understatement of the century. Looking back at, let’s say, the last 1,013 days, the health care industry was challenged to unprecedented levels due to the COVID pandemic. During this period, health care professionals, especially those on the front lines of patient care, got beat up and knocked down as they struggled to keep up with demands. Numerous changes were needed in order to care for the influx of the ill and dying and the massive health care crisis that would ensue.

West Virginia, much like other areas of the country, is faced with health care disparities and access to quality care issues. Rural Americans rely on all highly educated, trained, and licensed providers to meet their health care needs. In response to the COVID pandemic, in early 2020 President Trump issued an executive order that removed outdated practice restrictions that limited many of these providers from practicing to the full extent of their capabilities and made it difficult for many patients to access desperately needed health care services in a timely manner, if at all.

Kellon Smith is president of the West Virginia Association of Nurse Anesthetists, which represents 556 CRNAs and 127 student nurse anesthetists throughout the state. He has been a practicing CRNA for more than 10 years.

