Over the past few months, I’ve been all over the state talking to parents, teachers, firefighters, local elected officials from both parties and small-business owners about the harm that would be done to our state if two constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot are approved.

Amendments 2 and 4 would take power over important local schools and public services away from voters, communities and education experts and give it to partisan politicians in the Legislature. The all-but-certain result will be layoffs for teachers and emergency responders, larger class sizes, longer wait times for 911 calls and more political fights in the classroom. To stand up for local control, for our schools, and for the seniors, workers and families who rely on local services, we have to vote No.

Kelly Allen is executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, a nonprofit policy research organization primarily focusing on state-level tax and budget policy.

