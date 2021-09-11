On this 20th anniversary of 9/11, we cannot help but contemplate what might have been. Our son, Dr. Paul Ambrose, brought so much love and joy to our family and so many more.
“He completed so much in his short life and clearly had the ability to have done so much more,” said former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. C. Everett Koop, who served as a mentor to Paul. “Paul had the ability to put equal effort into four or five projects simultaneously. He was sensitive, self-giving and a model of what a physician should be to his patients.”
From his experiences at Marshall University, the University of Salamanca in Spain, Dartmouth and Harvard, to his role on a congressional advisory committee and in U.S. Surgeon General’s office, Paul was not a typical student. He demonstrated an outside-the-box approach to both his life and his schooling.
“I’m not sure I have ever seen anything like Paul’s combination of personality, concern for positive events and a dedication to being a physician,” said Paul Walker, M.D., professor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “It is every teacher’s greatest dream to have a student who gets it even better than you give it. That was Paul. He was so excited about what he was doing.”
The multiple awards and honors Paul has received mean so much to us. They represent the breadth of his passion for medicine and the healthcare system and his love for people. But even more meaningful to us are the continuing relationships we have with Paul’s friends and their children who help us keep his memory alive.
We are grateful to all the members of the military who have kept our nation free from repeated irrational attacks over the last 20 years, and we thank them for their service. We hope Paul’s life and legacy will serve as a role model for those pursuing careers in medicine and dedicated to helping others.
Ken and Sharon Ambrose are the parents of Paul Ambrose, who was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 77, which was hijacked and crashed into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.
