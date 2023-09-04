The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ken Silverstein
Buy Now

Georgia is in the nation’s spotlight — because it has attracted a $2.5 billion investment from one of the world’s best-known solar panel makers.

Ironically, it is in the home district of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, who viscerally opposed the legislation that made it a reality: the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed a year ago. South Korea-based Qcells, which will employ 2,500 people in the state, credits the act’s incentives.

Ken Silverstein covers energy and the environment. This column was supplied by InsideSources.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you