Senate Bill 787 would improve West Virginians access to care in their communities by allowing the state’s 2,100 licensed pharmacists to be paid for providing health care services that they are already trained and authorized to provide. The bill would address a longstanding issue in the state.
Getting healthcare in rural West Virginia is only getting harder in the communities that need it most. The state’s rural residents, many living in small, isolated counties and towns, must travel long distances on winding Appalachian roads for medical care.
The need for care among these residents is high, since rural residents face higher rates of chronic disease. Overall, West Virginia has the highest per capita rate of deaths due to drug overdose. Rates of death from diabetes, heart disease and stroke are also well above the national averages. The state’s elderly population is growing with nearly 19 percent of residents over the age of 65, making the state third in the nation. Rural elders are more likely than their urban counterparts to have chronic conditions, live in substandard housing, have limited personal transportation and have less access to healthcare.
Compounding the longstanding barriers for all residents to health care are the recent community hospital closings. In recent months, community hospitals have closed in Fairmont, Wheeling, and Martins Ferry, leaving fewer options for care potentially even further away for more residents.
Responding to the latest hospital closing, Gov. Jim Justice said it is the state’s responsibility to “look under every rock for solutions.” We don’t have to look under many rocks to find one solution that has already passed in the West Virginia State Senate and awaiting consideration in the State House: Better access to pharmacist care.
Licensed pharmacists can collaborate with physicians to provide care, including managing select medications, and delivering much needed counseling on a wide variety of medical issues from contraception to tobacco cessation.
Pharmacists are trained experts in medication administration and are excellent resources for patients who need assistance with medications that require specific usage. For instance, pharmacists are in a unique position to help educate patients on proper inhaler technique, which can improve quality of life and reduce the risk of misuse of these life-saving medications.
Research has shown that pharmacist-provided clinical services expand access to care, improve chronic disease outcomes, and help decrease the cost of care with studies estimating that every $1 invested in clinical services by pharmacists reduces overall healthcare costs by $4.
The problem is that the current payment system fails to reimburse licensed pharmacists for providing these services to patients, which jeopardizes access to care. Reimbursing licensed pharmacists for services would improve patient access to these services.
The State Senate bill requires insurance companies to reimburse pharmacists for services that they are already able to perform under West Virginia law. It is a commonsense solution that would provide long-overdue incentive for licensed pharmacists to deliver accessible, high quality and sustainable health services to those who need it most.