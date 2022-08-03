The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

In the 1980s, I spent most of my time as a young Marine stationed in Maryland. Whenever I was afforded leave, crabbing and fishing in the Chesapeake Bay was a top priority. Sharing stories, buying oysters for $10 a bushel and attempting to catch a quick bite to eat was quintessential relaxation. Even the famous rock fish was coming back strong, despite there being no restrictions on eating anything from the waters.

As much as I enjoyed the bay, according to locals, fishing was not always possible as over-harvest, poor sewage systems and agriculture runoff had a negative impact on the region for decades. It wasn’t until the passage of the 1972 Clean Water Act was there any effort by industry and organizations to protect the watershed. Fast forward 50 years later, I would find myself leading an organization deeply involved in meeting the goals set forth by the federal government for the continued restoration and improvement of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

Kent A. Leonhardt is the West Virginia commissioner of agriculture.

