Given today’s political climate, it is more important than ever that we preserve our freedoms of free speech and press at all costs. In particular, West Virginia looks to the leadership of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for a variety of issues related to such freedoms, including the lack of broadband internet access and robocalls that scam thousands of dollars from West Virginians. However, the Biden administration’s decision to re-nominate Gigi Sohn as an FCC commissioner is the last thing our state needs to combat these problems.
The FCC should be an independent, unbiased government agency that works to help Americans access the resources to communicate with each other, no matter their political, cultural, or social backgrounds. The possibility of a figure as polarizing and dubious like Gigi Sohn directly undermines the FCC’s ability to insulate itself from political bickering and do its jobs across the country and particularly in West Virginia.
Sohn has a track record of using her public stature to drum up public support of far-left policies and publicly alienating conservative values on key issues. For example, she has openly supported radical social media movements to abolish and defund our police, a political stance that poses grave public safety concerns for West Virginians and rest of Americans.
She also has demonstrated skewed thinking when it comes to the topic of censorship. She has taken to her personal Twitter to mock and belittle conservative concerns about online censorship, claiming that “anti-conservative bias on online platforms … is a bunch of BS” and adding to the toxic online bashing of any right-leaning ideas. She also actively supported the radical trend of cancel culture — which disproportionately forces conservative individuals to self-censor their opinions — by repeatedly supporting and liking tweets that legitimizes cancel culture. Yet when it comes to issues important to West Virginia like censoring robocalls, all she does was to criticize what the government is not doing without offering any constructive feedback or solutions.
In short, FCC does not need a biased, emotionally driven keyboard warrior like Gigi Sohn in its leadership and disturb the agency’s bipartisan responsibility to protect Americans’ freedom to communicate.
Taking on the public responsibilities of an FCC commissioner also requires someone of personal integrity and transparency — neither of which Sohn has recently demonstrated. Lawmakers and industry leaders from both sides of the aisle expressed serious concerns about Sohn’s involvement in Locast as part of its board of directors. A defunct and illegal TV streaming service, Locast was suspended by the federal court in New York state and eventually shut down due to its copyright infringement of major broadcasting channels including ABC, Fox, and NBC. Not only she was potentially involved in the dishonest business practices of Locast, but her lack of transparency on possible conflict of interests during her first round of nomination process makes Sohn a less-than-ideal candidate for this important post.
For decades, the Federal Communications Commission has stood tall as a guardian of our nation’s esteemed ideals of freedom of speech and equal access to press and media. In today’s turbulent times, West Virginians deserve an FCC commissioner who can improve our access to communications and serve as a reinforcer of our country’s core principles. As an impulsive and biased activist who threatens to destabilize the values of the agency and our country as a whole, Gigi Sohn does not fit the bill.
Sen. Joe Manchin and others in Washington need to hold the line against radical nominees from President Biden and hold the Biden administration to a higher standard of federal nominations. Otherwise, we risk placing power into the hands of near-sighted individuals that do not serve the interests of Americans.