It’s a storm that’s been brewing for years. Policymakers have been warned for over a decade that all the statistics predicted the number of new teacher graduates would not be sufficient to fill the vacancies resulting from projected retirements. As retirements started to trickle in, our school systems began experiencing shortages in content areas. However, that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Fast forward a few more years, and retirements have multiplied. A barrage of attacks on public education and the demonization of teachers, curriculum, and even the books they assign students to read have pushed many educators to leave the profession entirely. These factors, when coupled with teaching amid a global pandemic, have escalated the number of teaching vacancies to a crisis level.

Kristie Skidmore is on the executive board for AFT-West Virginia, is president of AFT-Randolph and is a classroom teacher at Coalton Elementary School.

