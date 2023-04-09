The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginians are not just welcoming a new business to our region. We are welcoming sustainability, growth, and expansion. We are welcoming new opportunity and a bright, exciting future for generations of West Virginians to come.

We are not just welcoming opportunity; we are welcoming staying power for our children and the global accountability we deserve. We, as West Virginians, are welcoming. That is who we are and just what we do. That is why Nucor has chosen to invest billions in West Virginia, and it is an absolute game changer for our region.

Lane Ferguson is president of Nitro Construction Services.

