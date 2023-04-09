West Virginians are not just welcoming a new business to our region. We are welcoming sustainability, growth, and expansion. We are welcoming new opportunity and a bright, exciting future for generations of West Virginians to come.
We are not just welcoming opportunity; we are welcoming staying power for our children and the global accountability we deserve. We, as West Virginians, are welcoming. That is who we are and just what we do. That is why Nucor has chosen to invest billions in West Virginia, and it is an absolute game changer for our region.
Nucor has just begun and has already awarded extensive contracts to several West Virginia companies, Nitro Construction Services being one of those. Nitro Construction is West Virginia’s largest full-service unionized contractor, employing over 450 skilled trade men and women throughout West Virginia. In Apple Grove, Nitro Construction will be partnering during the construction phase to assist with engineering and process electrical design. Building the state-of-the-art steel mill will require thousands of workers from West Virginia and beyond to construct and once operational, Nucor will directly employee 800 teammates. It will be one of the largest steel mills built in West Virginia history.
The investment made by Nucor will also have a ripple effect that spreads well beyond the general area and trickles throughout our entire region. As an example, the Economic Policy Institute states in an article published January 2019 that for every 100 durable manufacturing direct jobs created, an additional 744 indirect jobs are created. This is a massive win-win for our entire region.
I have had the pleasure of meeting Jon Hayes and John Farris from the Nucor leadership team. They have been very professional, courteous and totally invested in West Virginia. They have also welcomed us with honest communication and are genuinely proud of becoming part of our West Virginia culture. I am excited to work alongside an amazing company like Nucor and for them to experience our region’s skilled workforce in which West Virginian’s are so proud.
Opportunities abound for all West Virginians with this industry giant locating to our beloved, wild, and wonderful state.
Thank you, Nucor. This is the beginning of an amazing journey, and I am thrilled you chose West Virginia to be your partner and for the future of Nucor’s growth and success.
Lane Ferguson is president of Nitro Construction Services.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.