Education is the foundation of a thriving economy. Education creates a qualified workforce. Education is the reason people become doctors, educators, writers, designers, entrepreneurs, and CEOs. Education is opportunity. Education lifts us all.
With the rising cost of college tuition, higher education is becoming more and more out of reach for many would-be-students. How will companies fill available jobs within the next 10 years with 40% of the workforce retiring? Apprenticeships.
Modern apprenticeships are a creative solution and proven concept of training and maintaining a pipeline of talent. Apprenticeship is an employer-driven model that combines work-based learning, related classroom instruction and the mentorship of an experienced worker. Apprentices’ wages increase as they progress through the certificates signifying their knowledge and skillset in a field. Depending on the program, apprentices can earn an associate’s degree while all gain a federally recognized credential.
Apprenticeships reduce turnover and recruitment costs while increasing skill sets and productivity. Apprentices are more loyal to a company making an investment in their future and feel valued. When companies partner with a community college or training provider of their choice, a cohesive relationship is formed, and an understanding created resulting in an educated workforce.
Apprenticeships are oftentimes misunderstood. Companies automatically think they are associated with a labor union, that they are designed for the construction or skilled trades or that registering an apprenticeship program is lengthy and challenging. These are all common misconceptions. Apprenticeships do not have to be affiliated with labor unions, and apprenticeship programs now exist in the aviation, healthcare, IT and manufacturing industries. Apprenticeships can even be customized to best serve the needs of a company. Apprenticeships today cross industry boundaries, and registering an apprenticeship with the United States Department of Labor is simple and easy. The United States Department of Labor will register the program, outline apprenticeship details, and provide guidance and assistance tracking apprentice progress.
If your business is facing a retirement surge or is lacking qualified talent, apprenticeship is the answer. The late President John F. Kennedy once said, “A rising tide lifts all boats.” Education is the foundation of a thriving economy. Education lifts us all.