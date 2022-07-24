Curd, like cream, rises to the top when subjected to the coagulative forces of corruption, but the lumps are invisible to the oblivious.
Within an ostensible democratic republic, this process allows those who ought to be subject to public scrutiny to subvert that concept and reverse the order of to whom they are beholden. In an authentically democratic republic, those who rely on or use tax dollars answer to the public.
That money is legally confiscated through taxation. It either comes from our paychecks, or we are obligated to pay taxes on the money we make or goods or services we purchase. We accept this because government is necessary to ensure an orderly society.
But in a democratic republic, the people have a voice in the functioning of public entities reliant upon public money. If we object to how that money is used, we can elect new representatives, we can attend public meetings and demand answers, we can shake our fists in public forums, we can march in the streets. Elsewhere, that kind of activity could get you run over by a tank. Here, we can raise hell.
And more than a few of us do. But in addition to the corrosion of American society’s appreciation for logic and reason, our focus increasingly is narrowing to the affairs inside a 68-square-mile diamond bordered by Maryland and Virginia and surrounded by the remaining states. Washington comprises less than 2% of a ten-thousandth of American soil but occupies almost the entirety of American discourse regarding government and its proper role.
A product of this is that Washington’s cancers are spreading to state and local government. Washington’s infighting isn’t new; it’s simply bitterer. But Washington’s infighting once was in a relative sense substantively confined there. Now it’s ubiquitous, not only in state and local government but in how Americans communicate with one another in everyday life.
These conditions set in motion the coagulative forces of corruption. While we rage over the national issues of the moment, our collective gaze cast from wherever we are to that beacon of chaos and cacophony, those nearest us, in our local and state governments and our institutions are operating steadily more independent of us, amassing more power onto themselves at our expense while simultaneously silencing our capacity to object.
West Virginia University is an example. Key decisions at the state’s public flagship increasingly are made in isolation from the public.
WVU’s importance to this state, a place where obstacles to growth cling like moss, is superlative. Sensible people here recognize that both WVU and Marshall University thriving are essential to a vibrant West Virginia.
Part of that recognition is founded in the fact that both universities are public. Both universities are ours, yours, mine and this state’s. Those governing WVU evidently do not concur with this premise. If you asked, they would tell you they do, but their actions indicate otherwise.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail is contending with WVU in court over the flouting of open meetings law by the school’s Board of Governors. The school argues you do not have the right to hear the board’s discussions about the university budget (to which you contribute tax dollars), tuition (which you must pay for your children to attend) and athletics (which many of you follow), among other things.
In addition to this, the school’s Board of Governors is considering a rule change that would prohibit WVU’s law faculty from pro bono involvement in litigation against state agencies. The university’s law faculty for more than a half-century has played a pivotal role in helping the public hold state agencies to account. That history includes frequent advice to newspapers, including ours, pursuing public records and open meetings.
Public records and open meetings are a fundamental facet of public accountability. We pursue these things on your behalf. We can’t provide information to you that we can’t get. You can’t make informed decisions in the polling booth or offer informed views without information.
Our newspapers, the Gazette-Mail, Herald-Dispatch and our weeklies in southern West Virginia, will continue the fight to get information into your hands. But we need you to stand for the public’s right, your right, to that information. Contact WVU’s leadership and demand the Board of Governors operate in the open. Insist that legal faculty be free to continue their instrumental efforts to help maintain public accountability. Call your elected delegates and state senators and demand the same.
Or watch the leadership environment continue curdling at our flagship university. Just don’t be surprised by the stench that follows.