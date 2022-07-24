The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Curd, like cream, rises to the top when subjected to the coagulative forces of corruption, but the lumps are invisible to the oblivious.

Within an ostensible democratic republic, this process allows those who ought to be subject to public scrutiny to subvert that concept and reverse the order of to whom they are beholden. In an authentically democratic republic, those who rely on or use tax dollars answer to the public.

Lee Wolverton is vice president of news for HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you