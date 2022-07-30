The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Republicans in the state Capitol are cats that can’t be herded on subjects practical in nature but dogs reliably rabid when called upon to substantiate caricatures.

One can hear the hounds yapping and yowling now in response, not Pavlovian but continuously and pathologically choleric. Republicans are getting all they want, as well they ought, holding supermajorities in both chambers, the executive office and all but one statewide office at the state and federal levels. Still, they rage. Theirs is the politics of tantrum on loop.

Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you