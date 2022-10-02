The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Those who fail to heed the inevitability of the political pendulum’s swing are apt to have their heads lopped by it.

Voters might confront this reality after casting ballots in November on amendments to the state constitution that could increase the power of the Legislature, a prospect that ought to perturb on the mere basis of premise.

Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.

