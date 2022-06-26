A gun’s beauty is in the eye of the holder, a truth made acutely evident to Kanawha County Family Court Judge Jim Douglas during a cruise Monday night on the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon.
Known to friend and foe alike for his rhetorical flourishes and distinctive attire, Douglas was struck by a 9 mm round as he sat at a table on the Portland Spirit cruise ship. Apparently fired at random from the shore, the slug’s velocity had been greatly reduced, traveling the limits of the weapon’s range and crashing through glass and a canvas curtain before reaching the judge’s arm, leaving him relatively unharmed, spare a bruise.
His psyche was slightly battered but his sense of humor unscathed. He noted his gratitude for the bullet not having been crafted from kryptonite. The shooter, at this writing, had not been apprehended and prospects for finding him (or her) were dim.
As investigators examined the round and shards of broken glass and police took Douglas aside to give him a look-over, editions of the Charleston Gazette-Mail were being delivered to homes. Editorial pages that day featured an op/ed from Douglas urging protection for people like him working in family courts.
Those safeguards most urgently needed are unlikely to come. The rampant and unbridled proliferation of firearms in America means shots will keep ringing in the night, as they did in the most unlikely of places Monday in Portland. More slaughters in schools, churches and grocery stores are inevitable.
Thankfully, the judge is safe. But millions of people in cities across this country are never safe. Their lives and those of their children and other loved ones are imperiled every day based simply on where they live and the conditions into which they were born. Without power to alter their circumstances, these millions face the certitude that one day they’ll be forced to get a gun simply to survive.
Finding one isn’t hard to do in a country where firearms outnumber people. No wonder police are militarized. They ceased being civil servants a half-century ago. Now, they are soldiers marching among enemies in the form of their own countrymen.
Our laws, such as they are, allow those people to be armed to the teeth. Some are fighting wars where there’d be none if reason rather than gun manufacturers and neanderthalian egoism reigned, if certain elected snivelers could snap their puppet strings, find their shrunken vitals and brave the wrath of dung-kickers to do what’s right for the country rather than their political aspirations.
Some Americans feign support for law enforcement until encountering law enforcement while attempting to steal a lost election. This country needs men and women of exceptional character and skill to join the ranks of police, but it’s a wonder anyone takes the job. Cops work streets where those around them frequently are better armed. In an environment where bad things are bound to happen, they frequently do, and cops become the enemy. This once was true in urban settings. Now it’s true everywhere.
A day after Douglas’ brush with fate, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw told a state Senate committee that law enforcement’s response to the Uvalde school shooting last month was an “abject failure.” Well, clearly it was. The shooter, McCraw said, could have been stopped within three minutes. Instead, unarmed students and teachers were gunned down, waiting, pleading for help.
Uvalde school district police Chief Pete Arredondo’s response, equating to paralysis, countered two decades of police training since the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado, according to McCraw. There’s no reason to doubt the assessment, but the convenience of it is remarkable for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Pavlovian mobs rail against Arredondo while Abbott’s response to previous gun violence — overseeing the loosening of gun restrictions — draws oblivious silence.
Two days after McCraw shared his scathing review of law enforcement’s response in Uvalde, a Supreme Court tilting right of Attila the Hun struck down a New York gun law in a ruling expected to allow more people to carry in large cities. The answer for some people is always more guns. That is remarkably convenient for gunmakers and inconvenient for children who thought classrooms were for learning rather than bleeding.
Arredondo will go to his grave haunted by the horrors of that day. What about the rest of us? What about a country held hostage by gun manufacturers and legions of dullards and dupes? Reasonable restrictions on gun access are a solution America refuses to implement. Mandating safety training, red-flag laws, universal background checks and limited access to some types of weapons and increasing the purchasing age to 21 all are reasonable measures that would not remove the right to bear.
A few of these steps were included in a gun bill the Senate passed Thursday, but that legislation is minor salve for a major wound.
Arming teachers is an answer only in the minds of the clinically obtuse. Teachers need classroom supplies, not guns. Castigating a cop already suffering the torment of the damned isn’t an answer either. We leave him and tens of thousands of police fighting for their lives in war zones because too many of us associate guns with masculinity.
Guns don’t kill people and don’t make men. Guns just make killing a hell of a lot easier and life a hell of a lot harder for those confronting this reality.
Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.