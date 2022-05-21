Deep in the bowels of humanity, scurrying about its bottommost layer in darkness and fumes of fetid effluvia, beneath layers of lawyers, tax collectors, journalists, fraud artists, Hallmark movie stars, politicians and others similarly vile, the rot of the species clings like dung to a heel.
Another white supremacist stood partially, as every generation of them can only stand, and unleashed blind, rabid rage on unarmed innocents, for these worthless cowards could never confront anyone else, killing 10 people a week ago in a grocery store in a Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York. These cretins are no better than pedophiles or serial killers, yet we allow them to grow and bubble and fester.
Worse, we’ve allowed an environment in which their sickness can feed upon itself and mutate.
In the smoldering aftermath of civil unrest in the 1960s, through the 1970s and 1980s, they faded into their own pathetic past, their angry shouts reduced to pale whimpers. Their writings — expressions of stupidity, weakness and insecurity masquerading as declarations of superiority — were relegated to humankind’s dusky backrooms, swirling at the bottom of the periodical commode with hardcore porn. These wild-eyed dullards in their stained wife-beaters reeking of perspiration and desperation knew their place and stuck hard to it like spoiling meat to a refrigerator shelf, decaying in hovels far apart from the world in which actual humans reside.
But they began rousing in the 1990s, fed by federal authorities’ fumbles in Ruby Ridge, Idaho, and Waco, Texas, and the monster civilized society thought it had put down like a wounded animal began to breathe again. Now, something else is driving fresh blood through its veins. A thing that has revolutionized the human existence is pumping air into the lungs of the bane of the human existence.
What happened in Buffalo and what happened seven years before that in a Black church in Charleston, South Carolina — where a white supremacist killed nine people — cannot be blamed on the internet. Hate’s history extends to the origin of the species. The internet and social media are human creations, not entities unto themselves. They are merely a means. But …
How they’ve been used and are being used at the moment of this writing and at the moment you read this is what ought to concern each of us. Those who control the realm of the internet and social media have created another monster, and it is feeding others around it.
Algorithms rule the internet and social media, feeding you and feeding me a constant diet of that which we wish to see and read. The more of it you consume, the more of it you get. Some animals are unable to control what they consume and if allowed to consume as much as they wish will eat until they die. Humans online are no more restrained than animals in the wild.
Those feasting off American internet users know this and have ordered their engineers to craft algorithms that will keep shoveling more of the tripe upon which users gorge themselves. If you read it, you must like it, and so you get more. Then they feed the data to advertisers eager to pay knowing they have an audience eager to buy.
You and I are not users of the internet but used by it. We are not customers of Big Tech but chattel, fed by the net and fed to advertisers who know our every click, inclination and thought because it’s been sold to them.
Apparently, we’re fine with this because we tolerate it. But now, when we learn that a mass killer in Buffalo wandered into white supremacy while bored online and somehow became so consumed by it he thought it acceptable to walk into a grocery store in a Black neighborhood and kill everything in sight, we ought to ask whether we should tolerate it any longer. It’s not just our data or our thoughts being sold individually but our soul collectively.
Those who suggest the time has come to bring order to the internet are apt to be confronted with the exclamation of the trite and tiresome: The web wants to be free! Anyone who says this declares himself in the same breath a fool.
Freedom absent responsibility is madness. It is a realm where those crawling about humanity’s depths can emerge, heads stuffed at every click with the raw sewage of raw hate. Big Tech doesn’t create these creatures, but it feeds them what they crave most when they ought to be starved.
It isn’t enough to prosecute the crime in Buffalo. America needs answers from Big Tech about the precise role of its products in what transpired there. America needs transparency and accountability from the companies that are feasting off us and feeding more sickness to sick minds. It isn’t the web that needs freed but America from it.