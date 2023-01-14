The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

America and West Virginia care nothing for the affairs of Coon Branch Hollow, an area in McDowell County so remote it can’t be found on a map. Like many places here, one knows it principally by being there. Its inhabitants dwell in obscurity, their existence hidden from humanity like grains of soil in a forest.

On Nov. 27, 2016, the day Jessica Daugherty’s estranged husband shot her 16-year-old son in the head, killing him, and her through the eye, mortally wounding her, America was obsessed with the cult of its reality television president-elect. Donald Trump, surprise winner of the world’s highest office, tweeted that day that recount efforts in Wisconsin were a “scam” run by “sore losers.” Media reflexively regurgitated.

Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.

