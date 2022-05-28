Customarily at this time of year, I share an account of my grandfather, Lt. Col. Robert Lee Wolverton of Elkins, commander of the 3rd Battalion of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment in the 101st Airborne.
His story is one of leadership, sacrifice and valor, but it is more so one of love, especially for those under his command and for those subjected to the horrors of tyranny.
He is remembered principally for leading his men in prayer before the D-Day invasion, telling them, “if die we must, let us die as men would die, without pleading, without complaining, safe in the knowledge we did our best for what we believed was right.”
A few hours later, the colonel was killed while still in his parachute, sprayed with German bullets as he descended in darkness over Normandy. More than a half-dozen others in his stick — a group of 18 to 20 paratroopers on the same aircraft — were killed in the jump or the D-Day fighting afterward. But the battalion carried on through some of the most famed battles in the European Theater, in Operation Market Garden and Bastogne.
Memorial Day is when we honor people like those soldiers, who did their best for what they believed was right. But we don’t honor them any longer. We honor little any longer. We kid ourselves. No matter how many flags we wave this holiday or how many hot dogs we consume or beers we guzzle, we dishonor people like those who endured the hell of war to free others from slaughter.
At this writing, more blood is flowing, this time in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old walked into an elementary school Tuesday carrying a rifle and killed 19 children and two teachers.
This followed a gunman killing 10 people in a grocery store in a Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, and another killing at an Asian church in California. If we told the truth, we’d admit as a society that we don’t give a damn. Some of us do individually, but as a people, as a collective, we are shocked only dutifully.
Occasionally, one of us will walk into a school or night club or grocery store and begin killing indiscriminately. Shrug.
Gun violence doesn’t matter because it doesn’t touch us. Unless it does. Then it’s heart-wrenching.
But too many people who’ve never felt the kind of horror that turns you breathless, that leaves you gasping for air and your mind racing to find some way to alter history and events, to go back to some moment when it all could have been avoided, too many of those kind of people, incapable of thought and unable to imagine the plights of others, people without experience, empathy or concern for anyone other than themselves, decide things in this country, and we let them.
Everything else in modern America is cause for outrage, cause for one side to bellow at the other, cause to ignore the truths glaring into our own glaring eyes. But what isn’t cause for outrage is repeated senseless killing. I don’t mean outrage like the kind we get from the B-actors inside the Beltway. I mean the real kind, the sort that rattles those cheap cons sitting on their widening brains in Washington — in Congress and the White House — and forces them to act for the good of the country, for once, because they know they’ll be kicked out of their mansions if they don’t.
The sickening truth is this is a cruel, violent country. We kill one another by the thousands every year, a total of more than 1 million in my lifetime, and we do it frequently with guns. We are the most violent nation in the civilized world, although you can hardly call us civilized. Guns are everywhere here, and so is the killing.
Some of us talk about American exceptionalism. Show me where that is. We live on consumerism, on our own gluttony, on our mad spending orgy, buying things we don’t need and don’t make because at some point we decided making things is something we don’t do anymore. We make massive, ungodly wealth for a tiny few. We make bloody messes. But we don’t make things.
We are sinking in the civilized world in almost every measure that matters. America laughs at West Virginia being at the bottom of all the rankings. America should look at itself. We are sliding academically, we are losing ground economically, we are paying more and taking home less. And the specter of racism, the largest blight on our past greatness, still casts a pall over us.
On the subject of gun violence, we are truly exceptional. It takes the entirety of Europe with a population twice that of America to match the total homicides here each year.
We’ve been killing each other with increased proficiency for the last half-century, but now we’ve added mass killings to our gruesome repertoire. It isn’t enough that the projects, where we’ve institutionalized poverty and despair, are killing fields in the drug trade. Now, we’ve added the madness of people killing for no reason or reason of ignorance, another kind of madness.
To fix it, we’d have to reason with and trust one another. The two warring factions would have to sit in a room and refuse to leave until they produced an intelligent, long-term strategy with which rational people could live.
There are no glasses rose-colored enough, no narcotic powerful enough to make anyone with eyes wide open think that will happen, that anything will change. It hasn’t, and it won’t.
This is the America for which my grandfather, his troops and so many others bled. They trusted one another with their lives. Now, we don’t trust one another enough to stop the bleeding in our streets, churches and schools. We are an amazing disgrace.