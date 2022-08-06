Separation of church and state is commonly attributed to Roger Williams, founder of Rhode Island, rather than to the concept’s originator, Jesus Christ, whom Christians claim but of whom many — including “churches,” such as the Family Research Council — appear only tangentially aware.
Christ told his disciples, “If you were of the world, the world would love you as its own; but because you are not of the world, but I chose you out of the world, therefore the world hates you.” The theme recurs. Later in the Gospel of John, Christ says, “the world has hated them because they are not of the world, just as I am not of the world.”
Few things are more of this world than politics. No one would know better than Christ, sent by Pontius Pilate, governor of the Roman province of Judaea, to hang on a tree until dead. After Pilate asked whether Christ was king of the Jews, Christ answered: “‘If my kingdom were of this world, my servants would fight, so that I would not be delivered to the Jews; but now my kingdom is not from here.’”
Here and now, the Family Research Council, a church, so-called, is submersed in that which is worldliest, the realm of power and control, that of the authorities who decide (as Pilate did with Christ) who dies at the state’s hands, that which the state will allow and what it will prohibit, whom it will help and whose pleas it will reject.
Politics are starved for men and women of character. Christians who seriously apply to themselves Christ’s teachings could fill this void. Such people would have nothing to hide, not in their own conduct nor in the support upon which they depend.
This is not how the Family Research Council conducts business. An evangelical activist group founded in 1983 as a nonprofit by James Dobson, an icon of the religious right, the council two years ago sought and obtained from the IRS status as an “association of churches.” An example of a group holding this status, as ProPublica explained in a story last month about the move, is the Southern Baptist Convention.
The Family Research Council is a church in the same way I am a lamppost, the brains of which the IRS applied in considering the group’s status request. Forty House Democrats have urged the IRS to reconsider. Council President Tony Perkins responded predictably, calling the review an effort to “silence Christians.” Well, of course. Without the bogus “church” status the council lacked for the first 37 years of its existence, all Christians are silenced.
What Perkins might prefer gagged is talk of the $300,000 annually the council pays him, according to the group’s most recent tax filing. That document makes such facts knowable. Nonprofit groups are required annually to file publicly accessible Form 990 tax records listing the salaries of their highest paid officers as well as large payments to independent contractors, grants the organizations have paid and the identities of board members and affiliated organizations.
Churches and associations of churches are not required to disclose these things, nor should they be, provided they truly are churches. Otherwise, government could violate the First Amendment right to freedom of worship for churches and their adherents.
Lobbying, rather than church worship, is the Family Research Council’s specialty. Try attending a worship service at the council’s headquarters, located on G Street, along with other lobbyists, near the Capitol in Washington. The council seeks to win the hearts of politicians rather than the souls of the lost.
It is the council’s right to do that. But it is not the council’s right to be afforded the protections of a church while lobbying. Other groups across the country similarly are pursuing or have gained church status with the IRS.
Churches and charities are prohibited from participating in campaigns for candidates. Granting church status to groups that lobby allows them to break that rule while concealing their finances from public view. This approach, playing politics under the cover of religion, is spreading like a fungus.
In the spring, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported on the politicking of Caiden Cowger, a young operative in Buckhannon who serves as president of the Family Policy Council of West Virginia, which has worked with the Family Research Council on legislation in this state. Cowger’s policy group endorses candidates, and he separately operates a website masquerading as news, attacking candidates, while he collects money working for Republican candidates, nearly $35,000 so far, according to state records.
Is the fuel faith or money? Such questions are natural when lines vanish, church and state blend and people claim Christ while racing to reign, in the world and of it.
Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.