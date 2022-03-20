Everyone knows West Virginia’s woes, ranging from self-inflicted maladies, physical and pharmaceutical, to brandished posteriors, canine and gubernatorial. The state inspires satire drawn from satyric ex-President Bill Clinton’s inaugural line: There is nothing right with West Virginia that cannot be broken by what is wrong with West Virginia. Such thinking aligns with one of two veins of extremism coursing through this place and the country.
But Bette Midler and statistics be damned, West Virginia is not condemned to economic gloom and social ridicule. Every place, just like every entity, is a composite of its people, rising as they rise and falling as they fall. West Virginia is inhabited by many extraordinary people possessing the depth of intellect, sense of civic responsibility and comprehension of the rudiments required to lift the state from the floor.
Charles McElwee is such a one. I won’t pretend to know Charlie’s full story or his politics and don’t especially care. I am more interested in what I have seen and learned of him since meeting him in early 2020.
He taught briefly, served in the Army during the Korean War, graduated from West Virginia University’s law school in 1955 and worked for area firms before helping found the one that still bears his name, Robinson & McElwee, based in Charleston.
A youthful 94, Charlie retains the mental acuity that fueled a legal career spanning more than a half-century. He still drives his pickup truck, as he did a few months ago for a lunch meeting with University of Charleston President Martin Roth, HD Media President Doug Skaff Jr. and me. But Charlie is remarkable for more than his intellect and activity.
After his success in law, Charlie could have retreated to the comfort of retirement. Instead, he is driven by a dream of helping his state.
His work toward this end is voluminous. A stack of brown folders filled with Charlie’s writings sits on a countertop behind my desk. He meticulously has detailed the state’s obstacles and is relentless in seeking to surmount them. Among Charlie’s visions is a think tank coordinated with the state’s top universities and focused on exploring issues in education, public health and economic development, among other things.
It is part of what Charlie refers to as “our common endeavor,” the concept of forming a larger plan to attack the state’s myriad economic hinderances. Who knows what might come of it? Possibly nothing. Maybe it will produce another study, more chin-stroking, navel-gazing and ultimate dust-gathering.
Or maybe “our common endeavor” will go somewhere. Maybe it will lead to something useful.
What matters now is the spirit of the man behind it. The politics of the modern hour is the stuff of madness. The recently concluded legislative session was quintessentially Shakespearean, “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”
Any damn fool can stab an index finger into the political winds and shovel to the rabid masses the raw political meat they clamor to devour.
Far more difficult is figuring how to elevate a fractured and arcane public education system, how to improve the health of an unhealthy population, how to lure business to a state seldom considered and frequently mocked and how to ready workers for a modern economy that long ago passed them by.
That’s the kind of work West Virginia’s citizen legislators would be doing if what mattered to them was not winning another election to maintain faux power in one of America’s tiniest states but lifting their fellow citizens from the cycle of despair into which so many are cast.
Both the country and state are slipping deeper into a crisis and yet oblivious to it. America’s economy is largely composed of consumerist illusions that enrich a few and strand most in a survival swirl with no escape. Making the country and state vibrant and productive ought to be the primary objective of those who serve in elected office and those who send them there.
One man I know, a man in the twilight of life, a man who holds no office, is pursuing this objective at no benefit to himself. In this, Charles McElwee is an example of what is right with West Virginia and, if the rest of us would only follow his lead, we might cure what is wrong with West Virginia.
Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.