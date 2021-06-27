Easy comparisons frequently prove insufficient, which I realized upon this writing to be the case with a comparison I frequently apply to copy editors. I have likened them to football’s interior linemen, nameless souls recognized only when they’ve done something wrong, like picking up a holding penalty that negates a touchdown pass. The comparison fails to suffice because interior linemen at least are recognized then. Copy editors labor in perpetual anonymity, even when they err.
They write the headlines you read in the printed pages of the newspaper. They place the stories, photographs, captions and other essential elements. They straddle both the visual and textual realms, striving both for appeal and accuracy. Reporters get bylines. Top editors’ names are listed in what are fittingly called ego boxes. Copy editors, meanwhile, mostly are known to their colleagues, family and friends and few others.
Inside newsrooms, the comparison to interior linemen holds true. Copy editors can go day after day, just as linemen can go play after play, doing their jobs well and never being noticed. Then a busted headline, like a lineman busting an assignment or drawing a flag, gets them imbalanced recognition, notice for what they did wrong after having long done it right in obscurity.
So here’s a public tip of the cap to a copy editor for getting it right. Chris Atkins, a veteran of HD Media’s copy desk, raised an important question amid the For the People Act debate, which seems to have extended, like the federal opioids trial, to the origins of time. Proponents of the election legislation have taken to trumpeting what they’ve declared as fact, that a vast majority of West Virginians support the bill.
One backer after another has repeated this claim. Chris wanted to know on what grounds. A closer review of polls touting West Virginians’ support of the legislation revealed the opinion research, so called, had been conducted by left-leaning or progressive organizations, each, presumably, supportive of the bill.
Polling is a science that one might have noticed in recent presidential elections can prove highly inexact even when executed by people with the requisite skills to accomplish what one would hope to be the true aim, not to gain affirmation of one’s own views but to accurately gauge a given group’s stance on an issue or candidate.
That is difficult to do in the best of circumstances, with the necessary expertise and appropriate motive. When even the most well-meaning of those with plain, intractable and what some might call understandable bias engage in the effort to delineate an entire population’s position, the credibility of their work is undermined before they begin.
Suggesting, as one online headline did, that an “overwhelming majority of West Virginia voters support the For the People Act” is either painfully naïve or brazenly deceptive. Indeed, an assertion that an overwhelming majority of the voters in this or any other state are more than mildly aware of the key components of the legislation would defy credulity.
I’ll leave discussion of the legislation’s merits to politicians, lobbyists and those fool enough to believe in the sincerity of either of those groups and others making hay, political and pecuniary, from this bill.
My interest is in people being accurately informed so that can advise their thinking on a given issue. Toward that end, the country would benefit from less polling, less discussion about what the masses think and greater focus on matters at hand, in this case, the issues the bill purported to address, including dark money, gerrymandering and vote suppression.
Declaring the vast majority of West Virginians supported the act was, of course, intended to speak specifically and directly to the bill’s perceived primary obstacle to passage, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, explaining to him as a Democrat in a state oozing red the political benefits of switching his initial opposition. That Manchin eventually did that had nothing to do with leftist polls declaring what the left already believed. Whatever one might say about this state’s senior senator, he is no political neophyte. Few people in Washington know better than he does how the political game is played. He saw through the polls.
Had he not, he would have deserved no credit. We need neither senators persuaded by polls nor senators too dimwitted to see through political ruse. We need smart senators persuaded by doing right by their country. Alas, one might have better luck finding a famous copy editor.