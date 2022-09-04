The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Beyond reach of the newsrooms they haunt, most editors are little known and seldom heard. Inside those newsrooms and in the minds of those who work in them, the memory and words of a few editors endure for generations. The late Bob Fryer, former managing editor of the Pittsburgh Tribune- Review, was such a one.

Those of us who worked with Bob still tell tales of him. He is invariably remembered for his frequent refrain that “someone has to tell the mother the baby is ugly.” Bob meant this to explain an editor’s responsibility to declare that a story had missed the mark.

Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.

