The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Reasons for reasonable gun restrictions abound. Among them: Nearly 47,000 people in America were killed with guns in 2021, the most recent year for which data are available. The homicide rate that year increased to 6.63 per 100,000 people, a three-decade high.

It is true, to an extent, that people, not guns, kill people, but it is also true that it is difficult to fire a fatal gunshot without a gun. There are means to kill other than guns, but guns add expediency and convenience. Why cook outside over an open fire when there’s a microwave in the kitchen? Guns are to killing what microwaves are to cooking. Why kill or cook slowly when it can be done instantly?

Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you